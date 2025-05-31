Demolition Confirm Length of New WWE Legends Contracts

Two iconic WWE legends recently inked new legends contracts with the company, and now the full length of those deals has been disclosed.

Back in February, it was first reported that Ax and Smash of Demolition, the former WWE Tag Team Champions known for their dominant run in the late 1980s and early 1990s, had officially signed legends contracts. The duo has now confirmed further details about those contracts in a recent interview.

During a conversation with Beal Veal on Wrestling Life, Ax and Smash opened up about the agreement and what it entails. According to Ax, the contracts span a total of six years and open up opportunities for future appearances, merchandise, and more.

Ax explained how the opportunity came about and what it might include:

“We were approached by a friend of ours, a number of guys; Koko B Ware was one of them. Tito Santana. They had told us that they had been approached and made an appearance. Then, we got a call from the office and they were discussing various things, including signing a contract, which would include making some appearances, action figures. Various action figures, not only Demolition but Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, Masked Superstar, and The Machines. The way they presented it, it sounded interesting and that it could possibly be very lucrative for us. Make some appearances and possible DVDs and other things."

He went on to note that while plans are still developing, things are already in motion:

“Right now, we’re in a wait and see. They did announce some action figures coming out at WrestleCon, which got a positive response. We signed a contract over multiple years, I believe it was for six years. We’ll see what the next six years, or five-and-a-half years, leads to.”

The pair's return under a WWE legends deal marks a significant nod to the legacy of Demolition and offers the potential for both nostalgic and new content surrounding their storied careers.