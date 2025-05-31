×
Je’Von Evans Makes WWE SmackDown Debut Ahead of Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2025
NXT’s Je’Von Evans officially stepped into the WWE spotlight during the May 30 episode of SmackDown, making his main roster debut in front of the crowd in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The timing of Evans’ debut comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Worlds Collide event on June 7, which will bring together talent from WWE, NXT, and AAA for a special showcase mere hours before Money in the Bank. One of the featured bouts on the card is a four-way clash for the NXT North American Championship, with Ethan Page defending against Evans, SmackDown’s Rey Fenix, and AAA’s Laredo Kid.

On SmackDown, Evans teamed with Fenix to face Angel and Berto of Los Garza. Page joined commentary at ringside but did not stay on the sidelines for long. He ended up interfering in the match, costing his upcoming Worlds Collide opponents the win, as Angel pinned Evans to secure the victory.

This appearance marks the latest in a wave of NXT talent interacting with the main roster. Fraxiom, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer have all made the jump, while Jordynne Grace and Ricky Saints are reportedly close behind. However, it remains unclear if Evans or Page will be moving up permanently or if these appearances are only to build excitement for Worlds Collide.

Evans’ profile within WWE has been steadily growing. He faced Randy Orton during an NXT event in Missouri last October and has been featured in recent WWE Speed matches, showcasing his rising status within the company.

