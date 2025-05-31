Naomi and Andrade Qualify for WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

WWE has confirmed two more participants for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with one new addition in both the men’s and women’s divisions following Friday Night SmackDown.

In women’s action, Naomi secured her place in the high-stakes ladder match after overcoming both Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a triple threat contest. The turning point came when Jax attempted her Annihilator, but Naomi rolled out of the way, leading Jax to accidentally hit Cargill. Naomi then capitalized by rolling up Jax to claim the victory and her spot.

Later in the evening, Andrade earned his way into the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes. The fast-paced and chaotic encounter featured interference attempts from Solo Sikoa and several high-impact spots, including moments that saw superstars crashing through barricades. Andrade sealed the win by hitting the Message on Hayes.

Money in the Bank is set for June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The current women’s lineup includes Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia. The men’s match will now feature Andrade alongside Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, and Seth Rollins.