×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Naomi and Andrade Qualify for WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2025
Naomi and Andrade Qualify for WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

WWE has confirmed two more participants for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with one new addition in both the men’s and women’s divisions following Friday Night SmackDown.

In women’s action, Naomi secured her place in the high-stakes ladder match after overcoming both Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a triple threat contest. The turning point came when Jax attempted her Annihilator, but Naomi rolled out of the way, leading Jax to accidentally hit Cargill. Naomi then capitalized by rolling up Jax to claim the victory and her spot.

Later in the evening, Andrade earned his way into the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes. The fast-paced and chaotic encounter featured interference attempts from Solo Sikoa and several high-impact spots, including moments that saw superstars crashing through barricades. Andrade sealed the win by hitting the Message on Hayes.

Money in the Bank is set for June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The current women’s lineup includes Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia. The men’s match will now feature Andrade alongside Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, and Seth Rollins.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy