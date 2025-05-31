×
Stephanie Vaquer Set for MITB Qualifier on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2025
Adam Pearce is shaking things up ahead of this Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Just one night after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jayne in a surprise upset on NXT, Stephanie Vaquer’s next chapter has already been set in motion. Her departure from NXT signals a quick rise, not a fall.

In a post shared to WWE’s official social media, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Vaquer is now part of the red brand. She will not be waiting long to make an impact either, as she is scheduled to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this Monday on RAW. Her opponents will be Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a high-stakes triple threat match.

“BREAKING NEWS! @Steph_Vaquer has officially joined the #WWERaw roster and will face @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @ivynile_wwe in a #MITB Qualifying Match THIS MONDAY,” WWE wrote.

Pearce’s full announcement can be seen in the video shared below.

