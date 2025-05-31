Latest On Nick Jackson’s AEW Status

Nick Jackson’s status following AEW’s chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing has been clarified, and while he avoided serious injury, he will be sidelined for a short time.

The match, which saw The Young Bucks and Death Riders fall to the team of Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps, left several participants bruised and battered. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple wrestlers were banged up during the bout.

Nick Jackson reportedly landed awkwardly on the stage after executing a swanton bomb from one of the video screens through a table. Though the fall looked rough, he is not believed to be seriously injured. However, he will be taking time off for the next few weeks to recover.

There is currently no word on whether this will impact Matt Jackson’s appearances while Nick is off TV.

