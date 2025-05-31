×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Latest On Nick Jackson’s AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2025
Latest On Nick Jackson’s AEW Status

Nick Jackson’s status following AEW’s chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing has been clarified, and while he avoided serious injury, he will be sidelined for a short time.

The match, which saw The Young Bucks and Death Riders fall to the team of Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps, left several participants bruised and battered. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple wrestlers were banged up during the bout.

Nick Jackson reportedly landed awkwardly on the stage after executing a swanton bomb from one of the video screens through a table. Though the fall looked rough, he is not believed to be seriously injured. However, he will be taking time off for the next few weeks to recover.

There is currently no word on whether this will impact Matt Jackson’s appearances while Nick is off TV.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy