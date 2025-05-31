Two Former TNA Champions Set to Return at Against All Odds

TNA Wrestling is reportedly gearing up for some major returns at its upcoming Against All Odds pay-per-view event, as at least two former multi-time champions are expected to make a comeback.

The June 6, 2025 event will take place at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, and will stream on TNA+ and TrillerTV. According to PWInsider, while the names of the returning stars have not yet been confirmed, both individuals are said to have held multiple titles during their past runs with TNA.

Against All Odds will feature several title matches, including a TNA World Championship bout. The reigning champion will be determined following a June 3 NXT match between current titleholder Trick Williams and Mike Santana. The winner of that match will go on to face Elijah at the pay-per-view. Williams won the championship from Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground on May 25.

Also set for the card is TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich defending her title against Lee Ying Li, and the TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeth Brothers (Nick and Ryan Nemeth) putting their titles on the line against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz).

Joe Hendry will return to singles action at the event to face veteran Frankie Kazarian, and in a match with storyline stakes, Santino Marella is set to take on WWE NXT’s Robert Stone. The winner will become the new TNA Director of Authority.

TNA will remain at the Mullett Arena for a television taping on June 7, the night after the event. More information on the returning stars is expected soon.