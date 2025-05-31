×
NCW Music & Mayhem 3 Invasion To Take Over Florida with Legends from WCW, NWA, and Beyond

Posted By: James Walsh on May 31, 2025
The action will be almost as hot as the weather on May 31st in Summerfield, Florida! Below is the press release on tomorrow's major event: 

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
**NCW Music & Mayhem 3 Set to Rock Summerfield, Florida with Explosive
Wrestling and Music Extravaganza**
**Summerfield, FL – May 31, 2025** – NCW Wrestling is excited to announce
**NCW Music & Mayhem 3**, the third chapter of the thrilling event that fuses
heart-pounding professional wrestling with high-energy musical performances.
Following the sold-out triumphs of Music & Mayhem 1 and 2, this epic spectacle
is set to take place on **Saturday, May 31, 2025** at **The Joke Joint, [13685
US 441, Summerfield, FL]**, promising an unforgettable night of chaos,
competition, and entertainment.
**Event Highlights:**
- **World-Class Wrestling**: NCW Music & Mayhem 3 will feature a stacked card
of wrestling superstars and legends from NWA, WCW, And AEW, alongside
rising NCW talents. Expect high-stakes championship matches, including a
highly anticipated #1 contender match for the **NCW Heavyweight
Championship** and a thrilling **NCW Fight Night Championship** bout. [The
Drip King Defends the longest reigning title run.]
- **Live Music Performances**: The event will showcase an explosive lineup of
musical acts, including **DJ Damage, Ekko Sykes, Ortega, Beezie Flakko,
SUBBOI, NEFYU, Domosaurus_Rex, DJ Two Birds**, and more, delivering a
high-octane soundtrack to complement the in-ring action.
- **Enhanced Fan Experience**: Building on the success of previous events,
Music & Mayhem 3 introduces upgraded NCW layer seating (A, B, C rows) and
an exclusive **V.I.P. section** for premium views. Improved stage and lighting
designs will elevate the spectacle, ensuring a night to remember.
- **Special Guests and Media**: Attendees can look forward to appearances by
media personalities such as **The Sykes Ward Podcast, Big Red Photography**,
and comedians like **Lawrence Green, Jav**, and the **4 Horsemen of Comedy
ft. ZoeBoe69.
- **Family-Friendly Fun**: Kids 12 and under get in **FREE** with a paid parent
or guardian, making this a perfect outing for wrestling and music fans of all ages.
**Event Details:**
- **Date**: Saturday, May 31, 2025
- **Time**: Doors open at 3:00 PM, Bell time at 5:00 PM
- **Location**: The Joke Joint, [Summerfield, FL]
- **Tickets**: Available now at [neg.dog or Eventbrite.com]. Prices start at [$10],
with V.I.P. packages available for $40. Don’t wait, Music & Mayhem 2 sold out,
and tickets are expected to go fast!

**Sponsorship Support**: NCW Music & Mayhem 3 is proudly supported by
sponsors including **Tarzan’s Gorilla Athletics, Speed Kills University, Harbor
Club Records, Blue Chipper University, Negdog TV, CarStarz, Neglio’s Hobby
Shop, Turf Restoration, NerdzWithMoney, Negdog.com Studios, Green Hawk
Studios, Gators Dockside and **Staples Spring Hill**. Their contributions make
this epic event possible.
**Quote**:
“NCW Music & Mayhem 3 is bigger, bolder, and more chaotic than ever before,”
said Negdog NCW C.E.O, NCW Wrestling Promoter. “We’re bringing together
the best in wrestling and music for a night that will leave fans on the edge of their
seats. Grab your tickets and join us for an unforgettable experience!”
**About NCW Wrestling**:
NCW Wrestling is dedicated to delivering high-energy, family-friendly
professional wrestling events that showcase top talent and unforgettable
moments. With a passion for entertainment, NCW continues to push the
boundaries of sports entertainment in the Southeast and beyond.
**Media Contact**:
Paul Neglio
NCW Wrestling
Negdog Championship Wrestling Inc
813-378-0144
neg.dog
**Don’t miss NCW Music & Mayhem 3 – grab your tickets today and prepare for
a night of wrestling, music, and pure mayhem!**

