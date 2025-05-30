WWE Smackdown Results - May 30, 2025

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown - Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes & John Cena are set to appear, a Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match pitting Andrade, Jacob Fatu & Carmelo Hayes against each other, a Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match where Nia Jax, Naomi and Jade Cargill collide, and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs.

We begin the show with a recap of the events that unfolded at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cody Rhodes with his dog is shown walking backstage, as well, we see Bianca Belair backstage making her way out to the ring.

Bianca Belair comes out to the Knoxville crowd to a warm reception. Belair says it's good to be back in Knoxville, her old stomping grounds. Belair gets everyone to jam to Rocky Top and then thanks everyone for always being behind to her and calls Knoxville her safe place. She says she's back to heal and she's doing everything she can to get back in the ring. Belair welcomes everyone to Friday Night SmackDown and Naomi interrupts her. Naomi says she's elated that Belair is finally back on SmackDown. Naomi says she thinks about their fall out everyday and wants to talk and Belair wonders what Naomi could possibly say. Naomi says she wants Belair's forgiveness and she's trying to fix the dissention between them. She asks Belair to let the past be the past and to move forward. Naomi tells Belair she went to her house here in Knoxville and no one was home so she let herself in. Naomi brings up going through Belair's photo albums and seeing Belair so happy in those pictures reminded her of how happy Belair was when they were the tag champs. Belair tells her to never go to her family and tells Naomi that Naomi has broken her trust and while they were friends she cannot overlook that. Naomi tells Belair that it wouldn't be a good look if Belair and Belair's mom were in a wheelchair. Jade Cargill matches out to the ring and boots Naomi to the ground. Belair and Cargill stare each other down and Naomi tries to attack again, and Cargill sends her out of the ring and Nia Jax's music hits and we cut to a commercial break.

Match 1 - Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Naomi -vs- Nia Jax -vs- Jade Cargill

We come back from commercial break to the match well underway. Jax throws Cargill into the corner while Naomi hangs out outside the ring not getting involved. Cargill kicks Jax and takes her down and Naomi finally enters the bout. Naomi slams Jax into the corner and gets on Cargill and delivers punches to a laid out Cargill. Naomi knocks Cargill back down and hits a drop kick on Cargill in the corner. Cargill hits a leg split on Cargill and covers her for a two count. Jax enters the ring hip attacks Cargill. Naomi hits a guillotine on Jax on the middle rope and then climbs the ropes in the corner. Naomi jumps onto Cargill who catches her and hits a Fallaway Slam. Cargill takes down Naomi with clotheslines and Jax breaks a pinning attempt. Jax headbutts Naomi and hits a Samoan Drop on Cargill. Jax hits a double leg drop on Cargill and Naomi and then tosses Cargill out of the ring. Jax climbs to the second rope and leg drops onto Naomi and covers her for a near fall. Naomi hugs the ropes so Jax can't get her but Jax is relentless and gets Naomi off the ropes and tries for a Samoan Drop but is countered by Naomi and we get another commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Cargill is being beaten up by both Naomi and Jax. Cargill tries fighting back but is knocked down again. Naomi kicks Cargill in the stomach and Jax hits a sidewalk slam on Cargill and Naomi then hits a leg splits and covers and Jax pulls her off Cargill. Naomi tries to roll up Jax but Jax rolls through and then attacks Naomi in the corner. Jax hits a running senton on Naomi and Cargill starts punching Jax and splashes on Naomi. Jax squishes Naomi and Cargill kicks Jax and then hits a spinebuster on Jax. Cargill hits a meteora on Cargill and then covers her for two. Naomi smacks Jax and Cargill comes behind and hits Jaded on Naomi and Jax breaks that pin. Jax gets on the top rope, Cargill meets her there. Naomi pulls Cargill down and they start exchanging punches and Jax comes off the top rope and splashes both women. Some pinning attempts happen but are all unsuccessful. Jax gets Naomi on her shoulders and then climbs the ropes and hits a super Samoan Drop and covers Naomi, Cargill comes off the other corner and hits a Frog Splash on Jax and covers Jax for two. Cargill and Naomi are knocked down by Jax and Cargill kicks down Jax. Naomi climbs the ropes, Cargill climb the same corner and goes for a superplex. Jax comes from behind and slams them both down from the top rope. She hits Annihilator on Cargill but Naomi rolls up Jax for the win.

Winner: Naomi

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo walk backstage and they walk by R-Truth. Truth is talking to his ghost friend Jimmy. and tells Mateo he's never seen him before and asks Sikoa if Mateo is his kid. Truth says he wants a match against Mateo tonight. Fatu tells them they can do their thing as he has stuff to do and leaves.

Nick Aldis walks backstage and is approached by Chelsea Green and her Green Regime. Green has a printed mask of her face in front of her face. She reveals a face mask for her broken nose. Green asks for Zelina Vega to be reprimanded. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre say if Aldis doesn't do something about this they will. Alba Fyre will take on Zelina Vega tonight.

Byron Saxton talks to Tiffany Stratton about her thoughts on Money in the Bank., Stratton says whoever cashes in on her will be making a mistake. Naomi comes by and tells Stratton she will win Money in the Bank and will cash in when she wants. She tells Stratton to ask Jade Cargill about what happens to people who play with her. Naomi leaves and Alexa Bliss approaches Stratton and tells her not to worry about Naomi, but rather, that Stratton should be worried about Bliss winning.

Match 2: R-Truth -vs- JC Mateo w/Solo Sikoa

Truth charges at Mateo and Mateo lifts up Truth and slams him into the corner and hits him with some shoulder checks. Mateo sends Truth into the opposite corner knocking Truth down. Mateo does this again to the other side of the ring. Truth attacks Mateo with some shoulder check and takes down Mateo with a bunch of John Cena's moves. Mateo knocks down Truth and hits a standing Moonsault. Mateo goes for a Senton and misses allowing Truth to hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth tries for the AA but Mateo's weight flattens him. Mateo hits Tour of the Islands and gets the win.

Winner: JC Mateo

After the match, Mateo and Sikoa beat on Truth. Jimmy Uso runs down with a chair and Mateo and Sikoa stand down. Mateo attacks Uso from behind and then Sikoa and Mateo retreat.

The Street Profits are show walking backstage and they're up next.

We come back from commercial break and The Street Profits make their way out to the ring. Montez Ford gets on the mic and says the tag division is on fire right now and they're leading the charge. Angelo Dawkins talks about all the teams that are after them right now, and Ford said they will defend their titles against anyone. Fraxiom makes their way out to the ring. Nathan Frazer says since they're talking about defending their titles - they want another title shot. Ford says they had Fraxiom beat until The Wyatt Sicks attacked them. Frazer says since all that is behind them they should do this. Motor City Machine Guns come out and Alex Shelley says just because the Profits never beat Fraxiom they get a title shot? Profits never beat MCMG either so they want one too. Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out. LeRae tells everyone DIY should be next in line and Chris Sabin tells LeRae to shut up. DIY says Fraxiom, MCMG, and Profits have killed the division. Ciampa asks for a moment of silence for the death of the division and all the lights go out. The Wyatt Sicks attack the group and leave the party before they showed up laid out and we cut to commercial.

NXT's New North American Champion, Ethan Page is on commentary for our next match.

Match 3: Los Garza (Angel & Berto) w/Santos Escobar -vs- Rey Fenix & Je'Von Evans

Angel and Fenix start the bout. Fenix works the crowd and first before Angel and Fenix start with punches. Fenix hits a headscissors on Angel and then kick him. Berto and Evans are tagged in and Evans gets Berto on the mat and covers for two. Berto hits a springboard crossbody and covers Evans for two. Evans hits a springboard headscissors Berto out of the ring and then takes out Angel and sends him out of the ring. Angel comes back and is double teamed and Berto comes in and is double teamed again. Fenix is tagged in and he covers Berto for two and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Evans is being choked out by Angel on the ropes. Berto kicks Evans and Angel gets Evans in a headlock. Evans punches Angel and tries to tag out. Angel gets Evans in the corner and drapes him between the ropes. Angel kicks Evans in the gut and then punches Fenix off the apron. Evans punches Angel but Angel gets Evans on his back and tags Berto and Evans is double teamed with The Garza Special and covered for a two count. Berto gets Evans in a headlock and Evans breaks the hold and almost tags Fenix but Berto stops him. Evans kicks Berto down and Angel and Fenix are tagged in. Fenix take down both Angel and Berto and kicks Angel in the corner. Fenix hits a double spring Moonsault on Angel and covers for two. Evans blind tags in and splashes onto Angel. Berto kicks down Evans and all four men are laid out. Angel and Evans trade punches in the middle of the ring and then move up to chopping each other. Evans walks into a sitting powerbomb by Angel and Angel covers Evans for a near fall. Berto is tagged in and they get on the top rope with Evans. Fenix runs in and stops the move and knocks Los Garza out of the ring. Fenix hits Adios Amigo on Angel and Evan hits a swanton onto Los Garza. Outside the ring, Ethan Page gets in Evans and Fenix's face. Page slams Fenix into Evans and throws Fenix over the announce desk. Evans kicks Page and hits the red dot on Berto in the ring. Back in the ring, Evans gets MTY on Evans and gets the win.

Winners: Los Garza

A video with Uncle Howdy plays where he says they won't stop.

Match 4: Zelina Vega -vs- Alba Fyre w/Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Fyre attacks Vega at the bell and slams her into the corners of the ring. Fyre gets Vega on her shoulders but Vega counters and kicks Fyre. Vega counters out of a sidewalk slam and tries for a pin. Vega is knocked down with a shoulder check. Vega takes down Fyre and punches Fyre out in the corner. Fyre lifts Vega and slams her into the corner. Vega hits a middle rope headscissors sending Fyre out of the ring. Fyre trips Vega and hits a pendulum bullhammer. Vega sends Fyre into the ropes and goes for 6-1-9 and Green distracts the ref allowing Niven to trip Vega and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Fyre pulls on Vega's hair and then hits a face plant plex on Vega. Fyre gets Vega in a headlock and Vega breaks the hold and they change strikes. Vega kicks down Fyre and both women are laid out. Fyre is driven into the corners by Vega. Vega kicks Fyre and then starts punching her. Vega hits a couple clotheslines and a back suplex on Fyre. Vega knees Fyre in the corner and then stomps the turnbuckle and climbs it. She hits a middle rope meteora and covers Fyre for two. Vega tries to suplex but Fyre counters and goes for a vertical suplex and Vega counters to a stunner. Vega misses a moonsault and Fyre comes back with a Swanton Bomb and covers Vega got two. Vega is knocked out of the ring and Green tries to hit Vega with her mask but hits Niven. Back in the ring, Vega hits a Code Red on Fyre and gets the win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

Backstage, The Miz talks to Carmelo Hayes and tells Hayes he has to win because The Miz has given up his spot for Hayes. Hayes tells The Miz that he got himself in this position and he appreciates what The Miz has done for him but no one asked The Miz to do that. He tells The Miz to let him do his thing.

Damian Priest walks backstage.

We get a promo for Giulia and she discusses her inclusion in the Money in the Bank match and she talks about how she's going to make her mark on SmackDown.

Zelina Vega walks backstage and is approached by Giulia. She tells Vega she sees her but she has her eyes set on Vega's United States Championship.

Damian Priest comes out to the ring. Priest says since he's beaten McIntyre he can breathe easily now. He talks about how he feuded with McIntyre for over a year but this last match they went to war and McIntyre is now in the past. Priest tells McIntyre that he still can't stand him but the McIntyre he faced was the old McIntyre, the warrior. Priest says he still wants championships and even though he isn't in Money in the Bank, he still has his eyes set on a championship. He says he wants Jacob Fatu's title and that he respects Fatu and he says he's proud of Fatu but he doesn't respect the people Fatu hangs with. He tells Fatu if his crew gets involved he'll take care of them too.

As Priest leaves the ring, Jacob Fatu comes out. Priest and Fati lock eyes and stand opposite each other at the rampway and Fatu makes his way down to the ring.

Match 5 - Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Jacob Fatu -vs- Andrade -vs- Carmelo Hayes w/The Miz

The Miz tries to distract Jacob Fatu allowing Hayes to attack Fatu. Fatu flattens Hayes and turns his attention to Andrade. Andrade punches Fatu and connects with a forearm. Andrade hits a cross body and covers Fatu for two. Hayes comes in the ring, and Andrade is tossed out and Hayes punches Fatu. Fatu clocks Hayes mid air and Hayes rolls out of the ring. Fatu goes to splash onto Hayes but The Miz grabs Fatu's foot. Hayes kicks Fatu and The Miz pulls down the rope to send Fatu out of the ring. In the ring, Andrade takes down Hayes and outside the ring, Fatu superkicks The Miz and slams him into the barricades. Fatu then hits his running hip attack on The Miz against the barricades and we get a commercial.

We're back, and Fatu clobbers Andrade against the turnbuckles and then chops Andrade. Andrade is headbutted but then fires back with chops of his own. Fatu connects with an uppercut and goes for a running hip attack on Andrade but misses. Hayes is back in and Andrade takes him down with a forearm. Andrade hits a meteora on Fatu in the corner and walks into Hayes floating over him and slamming Andrade down and covering for two. Andrade kicks Fatu and Hayes goes for a springboard move but Andrade stops him and hits a middle rope Spanish Fly. Immediately, Fatu splashes both Andrade and Hayes as they land from the Spanish Fly. Fatu climbs the ropes and Andrade pulls him off and climbs the ropes himself and hits his double Moonsault on Fatu and covers for a two out. All three men now punch each other in the middle of the ring, Hayes hits a double spring board DDT. Hayes hits codebreaker and Andrade hits a Poisonrana on Fatu. Hayes takes down Andrade and tries to get the pin. Andrade pulls Hayes out of the ring and they start exchanging punches. Hayes kicks Andrade and Fatu comes out of nowhere and kicks Hayes down. Fatu goes to hit a hip attack on both against the barricades and Hayes and Andrade move out of the way sending Fatu crashing through the barricades and we get a commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Andrade tries to roll up Hayes but Hayes kicks out. Fatu is still out and Andrade/Hayes are laid out in the center of the ring. Hayes and Andrade trade chops and strikes while still on the mat. Andrade sits Hayes on the top turnbuckle and Hayes knocks down Andrade. Andrade gets to his feet and kicks Hayes and climbs the ropes with him. Andrade hits a Spanish Fly and Fatu runs in and assists the Spanish Fly and slams them both down. Fatu hits a Swanton Bomb on Hayes from the top rope and covers until Andrade breaks the pin. Fatu slams into Andrade in the corner and goes to do the same on Hayes but Hayes kicks Fatu. Fatu goes for a Samoan Drop on Hayes but Andrade superkicks them and Hayes and Andrade cover Fatu for a two count. JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa come out to ringside. Hayes connects with a cross body on Andrade and covers for two. Fatu headbutts Hayes and sits Hayes on the top turnbuckle. Fatu lifts Andrade and then gets Hayes on his back and tries for a double Samoan Drop but Hayes jumps out of the hold. Fatu goes for a Moonsault on Andrade and Hayes hits Fatu and covers for two. Andrade and Hayes trade pinning attempts. Hayes hits 1st 48 on Andrade and Fatu takes down Hayes and all the action is grounded as the men are laid out. Fatu hits a spike DDT on Andrade and then slams Hayes into the corner. Hayes gets a running hip attack and hits an implant DDT on Andrade. Fatu hits his Moonsault and Sikoa gets on the apron and tells Fatu to do it again distracting him. Jimmy Uso runs down and takes out Mateo. In the ring, Hayes hits a codebreaker on Fatu sending him out of the ring. Andrade hits The Message and pins Hayes.

Winner: Andrade

After the match, Sikoa, Fatu and Mateo all argue.

Byron Saxton talks to LA Knight backstage. Knight says he understands MitB matches as he's done it for three years now. Aleister Black interrupts Knight and says that his win was partially his and leaves.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage headed to his face to face confrontation with Cena.

Jacob Fatu loses his mind backstage and is trashing everything. Sikoa walks up to him and tells him he was just trying to help. Fatu says for the last time, he does not need Sikoa's help.

We roll into our main event segment on SmackDown and Cody Rhodes comes out to the ring. Rhodes wants to know what's on everyone's minds. Rhodes talks about what he did after WrestleMania 41 and he says he took some time to himself. He says he started doubting himself so he reached out to a friend and asked this friend if he was a good champion. He says his friend said, with everything Rhodes has faced, he is a good champion. He says he had a lot of time to reflect on the things he's been through - like The Rock, AJ Styles and John Cena. Rhodes says if Cena destroys wrestling, then Rhodes is partially to blame. He sends Cena a message, that he will never hesitate with Cena again. He tells Cena that this time he will burn Cena's ass up. Rhodes calls out Jey Uso, who is his partner at Money in the Bank. Jey Uso comes out through the crowd and we cut commercial.

We come back from commercial break, Uso and Rhodes are in the ring and Uso does an encore of his entrance and YEETs some more. As the YEETfest ends, John Cena's music hits and Cena comes out to the ring. Cena gets on the mic and says he's upset too and calls Uso and Rhodes professional wrestling's biggest wannabes. He says they both want to be him so bad it makes him sick. He says Uso is too lazy and Rhodes is too desperate so they won't come close to where he is. He says Logan Paul has everything a future champion needs. Logan Paul comes out and joins the party in the ring. Cena says Paul does WWE better than any wrestler. He says Paul doesn't have to pay his dues because Paul is paying for their mortgages. He says people came to see Cena and Paul and not Rhodes and Uso. Paul says he can walk on water and we will all say he can't swim. Paul says Cena speaks the truth and no one sees it. Paul says this is a big moment when he and Cena team together and it'll be the highlight of everyone's life. Paul says the only problem right now is that he doesn't have Uso's title. He tells Uso that he's lucky and he only beat Paul because he was lucky and Rhodes had to interfere in the match for Uso to win. He calls Rhodes and Uso nepobabies and says how he and Cena are self made men. Paul says five years ago no one would have believed him if he said he'd be a WWE Superstar and teaming with Cena but here is now. Paul tells Rhodes and Uso that if they want some, come get some. Uso says let's handle this now, and Paul and Uso go at it and Rhodes and Uso go at it. Cena sets up for the AA but Uso kicks Cena out of the ring and then suicide dives out to him. In the ring, Rhodes hits a cutter on Paul and they celebrate in the ring as Paul and Cena look from the rampway. Uso and Rhodes hold up their titles as the show goes off the air.