Alberto Del Rio Stages Chaotic Attack on Mexican TV Show Production Crew

Alberto Del Rio continues to make headlines ahead of his upcoming AAA Mega Championship defense against El Hijo del Vikingo this weekend.

During an episode of Venga La Alegria, a talk show airing in Mexico, a storyline segment was featured to promote the AAA title match between Del Rio (El Patron) and Vikingo. In the segment, Del Rio appeared in a fit of rage and attacked Vikingo’s father along with several members of the show's production team.

Despite some online speculation claiming the incident was real, it was entirely scripted and designed to generate interest in the upcoming championship bout.

Although the match has yet to take place, WWE may have already revealed the outcome.

On Monday Night RAW, WWE promoted a match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable for Worlds Collide, stating it would be for the AAA Mega Championship. This suggests that Vikingo will retain the title, and reflects WWE’s apparent lack of interest in working with Del Rio following its acquisition of AAA.