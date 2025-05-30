Matt Hardy Says Plans Are Underway for Jeff Hardy’s Return to Canada

Matt Hardy has offered an encouraging update for fans eager to see the Hardy Boyz reunite in Canada.

While Matt recently competed at TNA Wrestling events held north of the border, his brother Jeff Hardy was absent due to legal issues that currently prevent him from entering Canada. Despite this, Matt confirmed that efforts are underway to change that.

Speaking on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he shared thoughts on his recent trip to Canada and addressed Jeff’s situation directly.

“It was an extremely busy weekend. We had the Under Siege premium live event on Friday, which aired on the TNA streaming service. It was a hell of a show , completely sold out with over 3,000 fans in attendance. The energy was amazing. The Toronto-area crowd really made you work for it, but they were so appreciative of the effort.”

Matt went on to thank the fans in Brampton for their strong support, especially during post-show meet-and-greets. He added,

“I had so many great conversations with fans who said they can’t wait to see Jeff in Canada again. And that’s something we’re actively working on now. Hopefully, it’ll happen sooner rather than later.”

