USA Network Reportedly Pushing to Keep WWE SmackDown Three Hours

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 30, 2025
USA Network Reportedly Pushing to Keep WWE SmackDown Three Hours

WWE's decision to expand Friday Night SmackDown to a three-hour format earlier this year was initially expected to be temporary, with the belief being that the show would return to its usual two-hour runtime starting June 6. However, that plan appears to have shifted.

According to the latest WrestleVotes Backstage Pass update, the current direction is for SmackDown to remain a three-hour broadcast for the foreseeable future. The report stated that WWE and USA Network had originally agreed that this week's episode would be the last of the extended run. However, USA is now reportedly “steadfast” in maintaining the three-hour format moving forward.

Internal sources within WWE are said to have shared that USA is very pleased with the ratings performance since the third hour was added earlier in the year. Still, it was noted that the situation remains fluid and that a potential return to two hours could still take place as soon as the fall season.

