×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ricky Saints Reportedly Set for Imminent WWE Main Roster Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 30, 2025
Ricky Saints Reportedly Set for Imminent WWE Main Roster Debut

During the May 27th, 2025 episode of WWE NXT, two championship changes took place. Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints to capture the NXT North American Title, while Jacy Jayne dethroned Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. These changes may be connected to future plans for all three stars.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision for Saints and Vaquer to drop their titles was tied to imminent main roster call-ups. Meltzer wrote, “The reason was that both, along with Jordynne Grace are all expected on the main roster imminently. There are reports of Vaquer to Raw and Grace to Smackdown. When asking, we were told that it appeared that way right now. We didn’t get a read on where Saints would be going.”

Meltzer also noted that all three are not expected to remain in NXT long term, as they are being paid above the standard level for developmental talent. He added, “Those talents are usually targeted for shorter runs” within the NXT system.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

May 30, 2025 at

Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy