Ricky Saints Reportedly Set for Imminent WWE Main Roster Debut

During the May 27th, 2025 episode of WWE NXT, two championship changes took place. Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints to capture the NXT North American Title, while Jacy Jayne dethroned Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. These changes may be connected to future plans for all three stars.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision for Saints and Vaquer to drop their titles was tied to imminent main roster call-ups. Meltzer wrote, “The reason was that both, along with Jordynne Grace are all expected on the main roster imminently. There are reports of Vaquer to Raw and Grace to Smackdown. When asking, we were told that it appeared that way right now. We didn’t get a read on where Saints would be going.”

Meltzer also noted that all three are not expected to remain in NXT long term, as they are being paid above the standard level for developmental talent. He added, “Those talents are usually targeted for shorter runs” within the NXT system.

