Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 30, 2025
WWE NXT Viewership Falls Following Battleground Special

Tuesday’s post-Battleground edition of WWE NXT brought in an average of 650,000 viewers on The CW, marking a 6.7 percent drop from the previous week. This number ties the second-lowest audience total for the show so far in 2025.

Despite the dip in overall viewership, NXT saw a modest increase in the key 18-49 demographic, delivering a 0.14 rating , up 7.7 percent from last week. Still, it also ties the second-lowest performance in that category this year.

The show faced heavy sports competition, including game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on TNT, which drew 5.91 million viewers and a 1.78 demo rating. Simultaneously, ESPN aired game four of the NHL Western Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, pulling in 1.521 million viewers with a 0.43 demo rating.

Compared to the same week in 2024, NXT’s overall audience was down 7.5 percent, while its 18-49 rating plummeted by 41.7 percent. These figures continue to reflect a noticeable shift in NXT’s viewership skewing older since its move from USA Network to The CW.

