Abadon Confirms AEW Departure After Five-Year Run

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 30, 2025
Abadon Confirms AEW Departure After Five-Year Run

After five years with AEW, Abadon has announced their departure from the company as their contract will not be renewed when it expires in June.

The revelation came through an emotional Instagram stories post on Friday, where Abadon shared their disappointment while also expressing determination to continue pursuing their wrestling career. Despite the heartbreak, Abadon remains focused on growth and intends to stay active in the ring.

“My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I’m currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there,” Abadon wrote. “My goal is to not let this be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I’ve put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to show case more often. While my heart is currently broken you can bet that I’m still going to show up for training next week.

“If you are looking to book me please send an email to bookabadonhere@gmail.com Thank you.”

Known for their horror-themed “Living Dead Girl” persona, Abadon joined AEW in 2020 and built a reputation for their eerie presence and unique in-ring style. Their last appearance on AEW television was at Worlds End in December 2023 in a match against Julia Hart. In recent years, Abadon had also been making appearances in Ring of Honor.

Abadon made their Game Changer Wrestling debut this past April, defeating Sonny Kiss at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch.

