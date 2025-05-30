Mariah May Removed from AEW Roster Amid WWE Speculation

Mariah May’s departure from AEW appears to be moving forward, as her profile has now been removed from the company’s official roster page.

This update follows earlier reports from mid-April indicating that May was in the final year of her AEW contract. She originally signed a two-year deal without an optional extension, though the exact expiration date has not been confirmed. Once the contract runs out, she is expected to become a free agent.

At this time, there is no confirmation that May is being released early, unlike other AEW stars who left for WWE under similar circumstances, including Miro, Malakai Black, Rey Fenix and Ricky Starks.

In April, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that May was interested in joining WWE and there was a general expectation within AEW that such a move was likely.

May, a former AEW Women’s World Champion, has not appeared on television since AEW Revolution in March, where she lost to Toni Storm in the final match of their trilogy.

Before her AEW run, May competed in Stardom. She debuted on AEW Dynamite in November 2023 and was quickly paired with Toni Storm. Their partnership and eventual rivalry became one of AEW’s most talked-about women’s storylines. May defeated Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In London in August 2023, holding the title for 174 days before Storm regained it at Grand Slam Australia in February.

