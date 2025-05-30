Vince McMahon’s New Company Name Revealed as 14TH & I

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is continuing to move forward with his next business venture, this time outside of professional wrestling. A recent filing has confirmed the name of his new company: 14TH & I.

As reported by Wrestlenomics, McMahon’s new firm will operate within the sports, entertainment, and media investment space. The name “14TH & I” appears to pay tribute to a piece of WWE’s early history. A 2006 WWE.com article referenced the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the predecessor to WWE, being based at the intersection of 14th and I Streets in Washington, D.C., during the 1950s and 1960s when McMahon’s father, Vincent J. McMahon, was in charge.

Initial reports in October 2023 indicated McMahon was working on a new project, though notably without any focus on wrestling. Supporting filings were made in Connecticut last September, with three limited liability companies established to handle holdings, investments, and management functions separately. Wrestlenomics noted that this setup likely serves to legally and financially separate the different aspects of the business.

McMahon has been listed as the managing member for both the investment and management arms of the company. Two trademark applications for “14TH&I” and “14TH & I” are still under review, and they cover private equity fund investment as well as entertainment production services.

