Mara Sadè’s First Post-WWE Match Announced for JCW Event

Former WWE star Jakara Jackson is officially set to return to the ring for her first post-WWE appearance.

Jackson, now competing under the name Mara Sadè, will challenge Masha Slamovich for the Jersey Championship Wrestling World Championship at the promotion’s upcoming show in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on July 6, assuming Slamovich retains the title until then.

This match announcement follows Jackson’s release from WWE on May 2. Shortly after her departure, she made it clear that her wrestling journey was far from over.

“Do I wish that I could have shown the world what I can do on my own? Hell yes. And the way I see it, I’m still going to get that opportunity, just in a different way,” she said in a video message shared online.

While she initially asked to be called Miss Jackson following her exit from WWE, she has since updated her social handles to reflect her new ring name, Mara Sadè.

Her last match took place at TNA Rebellion, where she teamed up with Lash Legend in a four-way tag team title match ultimately won by Heather and Ash By Elegance.