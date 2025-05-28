Mara Sadè’s First Post-WWE Match Announced for JCW Event

Former WWE star Jakara Jackson is officially set to return to the ring for her first post-WWE appearance.
Jackson, now competing under the name Mara Sadè, will challenge Masha Slamovich for the Jersey Championship Wrestling World Championship at the promotion’s upcoming show in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on July 6, assuming Slamovich retains the title until then.
This match announcement follows Jackson’s release from WWE on May 2. Shortly after her departure, she made it clear that her wrestling journey was far from over.
“Do I wish that I could have shown the world what I can do on my own? Hell yes. And the way I see it, I’m still going to get that opportunity, just in a different way,” she said in a video message shared online.
While she initially asked to be called Miss Jackson following her exit from WWE, she has since updated her social handles to reflect her new ring name, Mara Sadè.
Her last match took place at TNA Rebellion, where she teamed up with Lash Legend in a four-way tag team title match ultimately won by Heather and Ash By Elegance.
*JCW BIRTHDAY UPDATE*, Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) May 28, 2025
*JCW World Title Match*
MASHA SLAMOVICH (if still champ)
vs
MARA SADE (fka Jakara Jackson)
Plus:
Tremont vs Mad Dog
Get Tix:https://t.co/rps2dqb8c3
Sun 7/6 - 5PM
Asbury Park NJ
The House of Independents pic.twitter.com/difiyyvQbx
El Paso, Texas
May. 28th 2025
Knoxville, Tennessee
May. 30th 2025
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jun. 2nd 2025
Denver, Colorado
Jun. 4th 2025
Bakersfield, California
Jun. 6th 2025
Tempe, Arizona
Jun. 7th 2025
Leave a Comment ()