WWE SmackDown Sees Modest Viewership Rise But Still Among Lowest of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
WWE SmackDown saw a modest viewership boost this past Friday, but it remains one of the least-watched episodes of the year so far.

The May 24 episode averaged 1.383 million viewers on USA Network, reflecting a 7.2 percent increase from the prior week. However, it still ranks as the third-lowest audience the show has drawn in 2025.

In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.33 rating, marking an 8.3 percent drop from the previous week and its lowest number in the demo since November 15, 2024. That episode aired the same night as the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Netflix fight.

This week’s broadcast faced heavy sports competition. TNT’s coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals led cable with a 1.83 demo rating and 5.839 million viewers, while ESPN’s NHL Western Conference Finals game drew a 0.40 rating and 1.398 million viewers.

Year-over-year comparisons show the shift from FOX to cable has had a significant impact. Compared to the same week in 2024, SmackDown’s total audience was down 35.6 percent, and its 18-49 rating dropped 41.1 percent.

