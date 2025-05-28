×
Vince McMahon’s Legal Team Responds After Laurinaitis Is Dismissed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
A high-profile lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant continues to develop, following fresh legal movement this week. The case, originally reported by The Wall Street Journal in January 2024, accuses Vince McMahon and WWE of sex trafficking, with former executive John Laurinaitis also initially named as a defendant.

However, in a recent update, Laurinaitis has now been officially removed from the case. Vince McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a strong response to PostWrestling.com following the news.

“Today’s dismissal of John Laurinaitis as a defendant doesn’t alter the facts of this case in any way. Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant. No matter how many press releases her team issues, the truth remains unchanged. As Mr. Laurinaitis’s lawyer previously said: ‘Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded.’”

