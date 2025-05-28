×
AEW Talent Recovering After Double or Nothing, Injuries Mounting

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
AEW Talent Recovering After Double or Nothing, Injuries Mounting

Following a hard-hitting and chaotic Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on May 25, 2025, AEW is reportedly managing a wave of injury concerns across its roster. The fallout from Sunday’s show has left several wrestlers in need of medical clearance before they can return to action, according to a new report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that the list of performers deemed "questionable" is currently “as long as it’s been in a while,” with multiple top names requiring evaluation. This includes The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson), who were said to be “both hurting” after competing in the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match. There is also concern that Nick Jackson may have suffered a concussion, though that has not been confirmed.

Jamie Hayter, who wrestled Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final, personally told Fightful that she was “totally fine with no worries,” which comes as a relief to fans who feared the worst. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay, who faced “Hangman” Adam Page in another Owen Hart final, was reportedly traveling to AEW Dynamite and is said to have come through the weekend without issue.

As the company awaits medical updates, plans for AEW Dynamite and other upcoming events may remain in flux. Fightful noted that AEW intends to announce further matches once talent receive medical clearance.

