Shelton Benjamin Claps Back at Charisma Criticism on Social Media

AEW's Shelton Benjamin recently took to social media to set the record straight after a fan questioned his charisma and ability to connect with the crowd. The conversation unfolded in a series of posts on Twitter/X, following a discussion about why Benjamin never captured a world championship during his WWE career.

It all began when a fan compared Benjamin’s career trajectory to that of other talented performers who were seen as underutilized:

Fan: “It’s easy to look back and say something like this Shelton Benjamin didn’t have charisma and he couldn’t get over with the crowd although he was a great in ring wrestler. Guys like Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade etc suffers the same fate as Shelton Benjamin.”

Benjamin did not hesitate to respond, directly challenging the claim:

Benjamin: “I don’t think you’re old enough to look back far enough so I’ll cut you some slack but Being over with the fans was the one thing Ive never lacked.”

The conversation did not end there. The same fan followed up with another comment that received another strong reply from Benjamin:

Fan: “You was one of my favorite mid card wrestlers growing up I just never seen you as a world champion and that’s okay lol·”

Benjamin: “So again, you were a fan, but also according to you I never got over with the Fans, you being among them. Being over & being champ are not synonymous. You not seeing me as champ material I can only respect, so can you answer my question now, we are all still waiting.”