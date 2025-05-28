×
Official Statement Issued on Sabu’s Passing and Memorial Service Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
The following was issued as a press release today:

In Loving Memory of Terry Michael Brunk (Sabu)**

December 12, 1963 – May 11, 2025

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Terry Michael Brunk, known to many as Sabu, on May 11, 2025. A fierce spirit with an unmatched presence, Terry’s life was one of resilience, passion, and impact.

Born on December 12, 1963, Terry built a legacy that will endure in the hearts of those who loved him. His dedication, strength, and unwavering commitment to his craft and loved ones made him an unforgettable figure. He shared his life with the love of his heart, Melissa Coates, whose bond with him was immeasurable.

Terry is survived by his brothers Richard Brunk, Christopher (Kelly) Brunk, and John Mitchell Brunk of Lansing, Michigan, as well as his sisters Desiree (Neil) Simon and Paulina (JR) Rodriguez. He also leaves behind his cherished nieces and nephews, Moses, Raven, Sunny, Joseph, Rachael, Nikki, Alexandria, CJ, Latavia, Jerry, and Tawny, Each of whom he loved dearly.

He now joins his beloved mother, Genevieve Farhat Brunk; his sister, Kelly Felzke; his brother, Shane Brunk, his niece, Desiree Rosner; his uncle, Edward Farhat, known to the world as The Sheik, who preceded him in passing.

Beyond his family, Terry leaves behind a legion of devoted fans who admired his fearless spirit, dedication, and innovation. His contributions to the wrestling world shaped generations, earning him the respect and admiration of those who cheered for him throughout his career. His passion was not just for the sport, it was for the people who supported him, fueled by their unwavering enthusiasm and love.

Terry’s strength, determination, and larger-than-life spirit left a lasting imprint on all who knew him. His presence will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and resonate forever.

Services will be announced in the coming days, where family, friends, and fans will gather to celebrate his life and legacy in Lansing, MI & Las Vegas, NV.

 

Rest in peace, Terry. You will never be forgotten.

