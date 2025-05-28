×
John Cena Credits Stephanie McMahon for Influencing His Heel Character

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
John Cena Credits Stephanie McMahon for Influencing His Heel Character

While appearing on Stephanie’s Places, the ESPN show hosted by Stephanie McMahon, WWE Champion John Cena opened up about the development of his heel persona and the influence Stephanie had on it.

“Can I just say I had some really good people to learn from. You are on a very short list of names that falls into. I flat out steal a lot from you. So, thanks for helping me through this,” Cena admitted during their conversation.

When Stephanie downplayed her impact by suggesting Cena was giving her too much credit, he replied sincerely, “You never know how you affect people.”

