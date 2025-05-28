Sol Ruca Narrowly Retains WWE Speed Title in Last-Second Victory

Sol Ruca remains WWE Speed Women’s Champion following a dramatic win in her first title defense.

Ruca successfully retained her title against Ivy Nile in a match that aired on this week’s edition of WWE Speed. With just seven seconds remaining on the five-minute clock, Ruca managed to secure the pinfall to keep hold of the championship. The momentum was on Nile’s side late in the bout after landing a powerbomb and a swinging uranage, but Ruca wisely rolled to the outside to regroup. When the action returned to the ring, she sidestepped a corner attack and hit the Sol Snatcher to earn the victory.

This marks Ruca’s first defense of the WWE Speed Women’s Title, which she won in April by defeating inaugural champion Candice LeRae. Ruca is also the current NXT Women’s North American Champion and retained that championship over the weekend at NXT Battleground with a win over Kelani Jordan.

The Speed title match was taped last Friday during WWE SmackDown.

Looking ahead to next Wednesday’s edition of Speed, the men’s division takes the spotlight as a new number one contender’s tournament kicks off. The winner will challenge new WWE Speed Men’s Champion El Grande Americano. First-round matches include: