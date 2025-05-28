Trick Williams to Speak on iMPACT! Following TNA World Title Win

New TNA World Champion Trick Williams is set to appear on the upcoming episode of TNA Impact this Thursday.

Williams, who defeated Joe Hendry to capture the title at NXT Battleground, was quickly confronted by Mike Santana during last night's episode of NXT. The TNA star issued a challenge for the championship, which was soon made official via video announcement from Santino Marella. The match is scheduled to take place next week.

Before that, fans will hear directly from Williams during this Thursday’s Impact broadcast, which was pre-recorded on Saturday, May 24 at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Additional matches confirmed for the May 29 episode of TNA Impact include a unique tag team bout featuring Santino Marella teaming with his daughter Arianna Grace to face Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford, formerly known as Alicia Fox. Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards are also set to accompany Stone and Crawford at ringside.

Here is the updated lineup for TNA Impact, Thursday, May 29:

TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona

Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash By Elegance (with The Personal Concierge)

Santino Marella & Arianna Grace vs. Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone (with Tessa Blanchard & Alisha Edwards)

Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander) vs. TBA