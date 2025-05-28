Trick Williams to Speak on iMPACT! Following TNA World Title Win

New TNA World Champion Trick Williams is set to appear on the upcoming episode of TNA Impact this Thursday.
Williams, who defeated Joe Hendry to capture the title at NXT Battleground, was quickly confronted by Mike Santana during last night's episode of NXT. The TNA star issued a challenge for the championship, which was soon made official via video announcement from Santino Marella. The match is scheduled to take place next week.
Before that, fans will hear directly from Williams during this Thursday’s Impact broadcast, which was pre-recorded on Saturday, May 24 at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.
Additional matches confirmed for the May 29 episode of TNA Impact include a unique tag team bout featuring Santino Marella teaming with his daughter Arianna Grace to face Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford, formerly known as Alicia Fox. Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards are also set to accompany Stone and Crawford at ringside.
Here is the updated lineup for TNA Impact, Thursday, May 29:
TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona
Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash By Elegance (with The Personal Concierge)
Santino Marella & Arianna Grace vs. Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone (with Tessa Blanchard & Alisha Edwards)
Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander) vs. TBA
We'll hear from NEW TNA World Champion @_trickwilliams THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/rIIs7sWvyr, TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 28, 2025
El Paso, Texas
May. 28th 2025
Knoxville, Tennessee
May. 30th 2025
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jun. 2nd 2025
Denver, Colorado
Jun. 4th 2025
Bakersfield, California
Jun. 6th 2025
Tempe, Arizona
Jun. 7th 2025
