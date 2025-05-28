John Laurinaitis Removed from Janel Grant’s Lawsuit, Will Cooperate in WWE Case

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis is no longer listed as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by former WWE staffer Janel Grant, according to a newly submitted court document. The case, which is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, still names WWE and its former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon as defendants.

This update comes with a statement from Grant’s legal team confirming Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate with the lawsuit and provide evidence. Speaking to POST Wrestling, the team stated, “John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life.”

They added, “We cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

The amended version of Grant’s lawsuit, approved earlier this month by a judge, includes accusations that McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually assaulted her and that McMahon trafficked her during her time working with WWE.

Vince McMahon and WWE are required to respond with motions by June 13 to attempt to move the case into private arbitration.

