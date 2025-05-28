×
WWE Likely Taping July 4th SmackDown Following June 30 Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
WWE Likely Taping July 4th SmackDown Following June 30 Raw

WWE is expected to tape the July 4th edition of SmackDown in advance, as there is currently no live event scheduled for that date. Instead, WWE will be in Saudi Arabia for SmackDown on June 27, ahead of the Night of Champions premium live event set for June 28. The following episode of Raw will take place on June 30 in Pittsburgh.

During a recent Backstage Pass Q&A on SportsKeeda, WrestleVotes was asked about the lack of a scheduled SmackDown for July 4 and offered the following update:

“Nothing schedule-wise that would prevent it. It does seem like it’s going to be a pre-taped show. No tickets on sale yet, no date. We’re five weeks out or so. I’d imagine because of the holiday, they’re going to give the guys the night off, and it will be taped on that Monday night.”

 

