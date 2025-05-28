×
Goldberg Names WWE Stars Who Stand Out as His Retirement Looms

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
As Goldberg nears what is expected to be his retirement match, the WWE Hall of Famer has opened up about his thoughts on the current generation of WWE stars. While he admitted that he does not regularly follow the product, Goldberg still had plenty to say about a few standout names he believes are shaping the company’s future.

Speaking with Ross and Marshall Von Erich on the Claw Podcast, Goldberg confessed, “I’ll be honest with you man, I don’t watch much of it. I can’t really give an educated guess there.”

Still, he singled out several wrestlers who impressed him. “I think one guy who’s really doing well… what’s his name… married to Becky Lynch… Seth, yeah. Seth’s grown so much in this business over the past 10 years.” He continued by giving props to other established figures: “Randy Orton’s obviously Randy frickin’ Orton. I mean, it’s the lineage. It speaks for itself. Cody Rhodes, he’s done unbelievable in the past.”

Goldberg also acknowledged Logan Paul’s quick adaptation to the wrestling world. “Logan Paul, to be able to come in and not be someone from the business and to be able to pick it up so quickly and to be innovative at the same time. I was new, I was from the outside, so I get it. So, I get it. I understand. Yeah. And I think that’s what makes it so such an accomplishment. You know, I personally don’t know the dudes that well, but professionally I look at it, you know, objectively, and I can pass my judgment.”

Perhaps the most glowing praise went to Bron Breakker. “Steiner’s kid (Bron Breakker), frickin’ doing unbelievable. We talk a lot. I talk to him more than any other current wrestlers for sure. He’s just a great kid, we’re friends.”

Goldberg is reportedly set for his final in-ring appearance at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on July 12.

