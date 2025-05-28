×
What to Expect on AEW Dynamite Tonight (May 28, 2025)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
AEW is set to deliver another action-packed episode of Dynamite tonight, marking the first show since Double or Nothing. With major fallout still unfolding and storylines gaining momentum, fans can expect an eventful night of top-tier in-ring action and key storyline developments.

Following her major win in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final at Double or Nothing, Mercedes Moné is heading to AEW All In: Texas to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Before they meet in the ring, the two rivals will come face-to-face on Dynamite. With tensions already running high, their confrontation is expected to set the tone for their upcoming title bout.

Also scheduled for tonight’s broadcast, Hangman Page will address the AEW audience after his hard-fought victory over Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final. With Page now set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas, his message will no doubt carry major implications for AEW's main event scene.

In the ongoing AEW International Championship #1 Contender Tournament, Brody King will battle Josh Alexander in a high-stakes semifinal match. The winner will move on to the finals next week during AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. Both men are known for their hard-hitting style, making this a match that could steal the show.

AEW Dynamite – May 28, 2025 Preview Lineup:

  • Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm go face-to-face

  • Hangman Page addresses the AEW fans

  • AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

