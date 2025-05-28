×
WWE Roster Changes Could Be Coming Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
Two standout talents from WWE NXT may soon be making the leap to the main roster. Following the May 27 episode of NXT, where Stephanie Vaquer lost the NXT Women’s Championship in a surprise result to Jacy Jayne, speculation about her next move quickly surfaced , and now there are strong indications that she and Jordynne Grace are both headed to WWE’s top-tier shows.

Cory Hays of PW Nexus has reported that both Vaquer and Grace are expected to be called up, with Vaquer anticipated to join the Raw roster and Grace likely bound for SmackDown. These developments follow their recent clash at NXT Battleground, where Grace unsuccessfully challenged Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Title.

While no official WWE Draft has been announced for 2025, it is possible that General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis could make the signings directly, as seen recently with the arrivals of Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Vaquer is no stranger to the main roster spotlight, having appeared on Raw in April to challenge IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. Grace, meanwhile, has already made her mark in two Women’s Royal Rumble matches, further cementing her reputation as a powerhouse ready for the big stage.

Cory Hays of PW Nexus

