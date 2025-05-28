Jacy Jayne Stuns Stephanie Vaquer to Win WWE NXT Women's Title

During last night's episode of WWE NXT, Fatal Influence appeared to be on the verge of collapse, but in a stunning twist, Jacy Jayne walked out as the new NXT Women’s Champion after toppling Stephanie Vaquer. Despite ongoing tension and infighting between Jayne and Fallon Henley, it was Henley who ultimately secured the win for her stablemate, delivering a surprise kick to Vaquer behind the referee’s back and paving the way for Jayne’s title-clinching strike.

Earlier in the night, it had been confirmed that Stephanie Vaquer would team with Lola Vice at WWE Worlds Collide to face AAA’s Chika Tormenta and Dalys la Caribeña. Both AAA stars attempted to interfere during the championship match, but Vice quickly intervened and ran them off. Jayne attempted to capitalize with a roll-up, but Vaquer kicked out.

As the action escalated, Vaquer flung Jayne into Henley, who was standing on the ring apron, and then launched herself to the outside with a high-risk dive that wiped out both Henley and Jayne. Back inside the ring, Vaquer nailed Jayne with the Devil’s Kiss and transitioned into a submission using the ropes. That is when Jazmyn Nyx diverted the referee’s attention, allowing Henley to swing around the ring post and deliver a brutal kick to Vaquer’s face. Henley rolled her back into the ring where Jayne finished the job with a spinning right hand, sealing the upset victory and capturing the NXT Women’s Championship.