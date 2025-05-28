×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mick Foley Debunks $2.88 Million WWE Ambassador Rumor

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
Mick Foley Debunks $2.88 Million WWE Ambassador Rumor

Mick Foley has set the record straight on persistent speculation surrounding a high-paying WWE ambassador deal, while also drawing attention to his charitable contributions through his current tour.

During an appearance on “Casual Conversations With The Classic,” Foley dismissed reports claiming he earns millions from a WWE ambassador role. “I don’t have an ambassador job that pays me $2.88 million as has been reported… I had an ambassador job for two years that paid me literally 1/14 of that… I don’t think I’d be out on the road 200 days a year if I was making $2.88 million a year to be an ambassador,” Foley said. He made it clear, “I received $0 because I’m not an ambassador… I just want to clear that up as an exclusive. I do not have any Ambassador contract.”

Foley did, however, speak positively about his current Legends agreement with WWE, saying it is “better than it was 20 years ago.” He also highlighted a meaningful part of his one-man shows, the "shirt off my back auction," which supports the Cauliflower Alley Club.

“There’s only one organization in the country whose main purpose is to help out wrestlers in need, and that’s the Cauliflower Alley Club… What I’m doing is every night when I do my one-man show… I auction, I usually have a flannel and a wrestling shirt… the average price is about $500 and 100% of that goes to the Cauliflower Alley Club. So we’re up to about $6,000 so far, and I’m hoping to hit 20 by the time the tour is done,” Foley explained.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy