Mick Foley Debunks $2.88 Million WWE Ambassador Rumor

Mick Foley has set the record straight on persistent speculation surrounding a high-paying WWE ambassador deal, while also drawing attention to his charitable contributions through his current tour.

During an appearance on “Casual Conversations With The Classic,” Foley dismissed reports claiming he earns millions from a WWE ambassador role. “I don’t have an ambassador job that pays me $2.88 million as has been reported… I had an ambassador job for two years that paid me literally 1/14 of that… I don’t think I’d be out on the road 200 days a year if I was making $2.88 million a year to be an ambassador,” Foley said. He made it clear, “I received $0 because I’m not an ambassador… I just want to clear that up as an exclusive. I do not have any Ambassador contract.”

Foley did, however, speak positively about his current Legends agreement with WWE, saying it is “better than it was 20 years ago.” He also highlighted a meaningful part of his one-man shows, the "shirt off my back auction," which supports the Cauliflower Alley Club.

“There’s only one organization in the country whose main purpose is to help out wrestlers in need, and that’s the Cauliflower Alley Club… What I’m doing is every night when I do my one-man show… I auction, I usually have a flannel and a wrestling shirt… the average price is about $500 and 100% of that goes to the Cauliflower Alley Club. So we’re up to about $6,000 so far, and I’m hoping to hit 20 by the time the tour is done,” Foley explained.