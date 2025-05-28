WWE NXT Results (May 27th, 2025)

Last night’s episode of NXT delivered big moments, intense action, and championship shake-ups that will have lasting impact as Worlds Collide approaches. New champions were crowned, major rivalries intensified, and fresh faces made their debut in front of the NXT faithful.

The night kicked off with scenes from Battleground before swiftly shifting to the arrival of Fatal Influence and NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the arena. Security filled the ring for what would prove to be a chaotic and hard-hitting opening contest.

NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs Ethan Page

The bell had barely rung when Ricky Saints and Ethan Page erupted into a wild brawl. Security repeatedly attempted to separate them as both men refused to back down. Saints gained early control, landing a series of slams, but Page battled back with gut punches and a near Ego's Edge. The fight spilled to the outside, through the crowd, and even onto the announce table. After a furious exchange of strikes, Page caught Saints with The Twisted Grin for the three-count.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Fatal Influence. Tensions were high between the members as Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne bickered over who should be in line to challenge Vaquer.

A vignette aired spotlighting TNA star Mike Santana.

Mike Santana vs Tavion Heights (w/ No Quarter Catch Crew)

This was a fast-paced, physical match. Both men displayed technical prowess, trading holds early on. Santana’s agility gave him an edge as he connected with a springboard splash and a suicide Swanton. Heights responded with powerful suplexes and a modified Death Valley Driver. Santana survived the onslaught, nailed a spinning clothesline, and picked up the win.

Winner: Mike Santana

After the match, the competitors shook hands in a respectful gesture.

In a backstage segment, Chase U’s Andre Chase advised his students to take risks, words they took literally as they confronted Ava and secured a match against DarkState next week, much to Chase’s annoyance.

Meanwhile in the woodshop, Tony D’Angelo confronted Luca Crusifino about his recent return. Crusifino asked to be trusted, but D’Angelo remained wary.

Trick Williams then made his entrance and cut a promo in the ring, claiming he had outgrown NXT and would now focus on dominating TNA, renaming it “TrickNA.” Mike Santana interrupted, setting the stage for next week’s main event showdown. Santino Marella made it official: Trick Williams vs Mike Santana.

Backstage, Lola Vice offered her assistance to Stephanie Vaquer in an upcoming tag team match at Worlds Collide.

Jaida Parker vs Tatum Paxley

Parker and Paxley collided in a quick and scrappy bout. Paxley strung together several near falls and high-impact offense, but Parker’s craftiness showed late. After using a distraction with a Barbie doll to throw Paxley off, Parker hit Hipnotic to secure the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Thea Hail made a post-match run-in to attack Parker.

A vignette for Jasper Troy aired before his debut.

Dante Chen vs Jasper Troy

LFG Season One winner Jasper Troy made his debut in dominant fashion. He overwhelmed Chen with power, tossing him around the ring and landing a brutal backbreaker. Though Chen mounted a brief comeback, Troy shut it down with a crushing slam.

Winner: Jasper Troy

After the match, Oba Femi confronted Troy from the balcony, promising his moment of fame would be short-lived.

Myles Borne confronted Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair, and after a heated exchange, Dempsey agreed to give Borne a singles match next week with high stakes on the line.

Back from commercial, Ethan Page was in the ring celebrating his title win. Je’Von Evans interrupted and announced that Ava had booked him to challenge Page at Worlds Collide. Page objected, but Loredo Kid then appeared and staked his claim, followed by Rey Fenix, who made a surprise entrance and declared the match a Fatal Fourway.

Backstage, Ava confirmed to Stevie Turner and Robert Stone that the winner of the Fatal Fourway would face Sean Legacy.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Jacy Jayne

Jacy Jayne launched a sneak attack before the bell. Vaquer battled back with precision strikes and springboard offense. Jayne responded with suplexes and a spinning backbreaker, but Vaquer’s resilience shone through as she hit double knees and nearly sealed the match. Outside interference from Fallon Henley and Lola Vice erupted into a brawl, and Vaquer took out multiple opponents with a top-rope dive.

Back in the ring, Vaquer hit Devil’s Kiss and applied a submission. However, as the referee was distracted by Jazmyn Nyx, Henley struck Vaquer. Jayne capitalized and landed a clothesline to become the new champion.

Winner and NEW NXT Women’s Champion: Jacy Jayne

As the show closed, Fatal Influence celebrated over a fallen Vaquer, mocking the former champion as Jayne held the title high.