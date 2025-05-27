WWE Adds Cody Rhodes to Friday's SmackDown in Knoxville

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are both set to appear on this Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has officially confirmed that Rhodes will join the already announced John Cena at the May 30 show, taking place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The appearance will continue the build to their highly anticipated tag team match at Money in the Bank. The match, scheduled for Saturday, June 7 in Los Angeles, will see Cena team with Logan Paul to face Rhodes and Jey Uso.

This past weekend, Rhodes made his return to WWE programming after his loss to Cena at WrestleMania. He got involved during the Saturday Night’s Main Event, helping prevent Cena from interfering as Jey Uso successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Paul.

Both Cena and Rhodes are also being advertised for the June 6 SmackDown episode leading into Money in the Bank. Additionally, Cena is currently listed for the Raw following the premium live event.

The current lineup for this Friday’s SmackDown includes: