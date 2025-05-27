Positive News on Jim Ross Following Colon Cancer Surgery

Jim Ross has taken a major step forward in his battle with colon cancer, undergoing surgery this morning with positive results.

Conrad Thompson, Ross’ longtime friend and podcast partner, provided an encouraging update later in the day. He revealed that doctors were hopeful the procedure successfully removed all of Ross’ cancer.

“Just heard from [Rafael Morffi] that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning!,” Thompson posted. “Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery!”

Heading into surgery, the 73-year-old wrestling icon kept spirits high, posting that he was “ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!”

Ross first shared his diagnosis on May 15. Despite a string of health setbacks in recent years, he made it clear that he has no plans to walk away from the wrestling world. Ross remains committed to his work with AEW, especially when it comes to commentary for their major events.

“I don’t plan on retiring, I plan on getting healthy and getting well and doing something for somebody and we’ll see how that works out,” Ross said.

He also praised AEW leadership for their continued support, saying Tony Khan and the Khan family have been “amazing” to him since he came on board.

WNS wishes Jim Ross all the very best.