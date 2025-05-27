×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Positive News on Jim Ross Following Colon Cancer Surgery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2025
Positive News on Jim Ross Following Colon Cancer Surgery

Jim Ross has taken a major step forward in his battle with colon cancer, undergoing surgery this morning with positive results.

Conrad Thompson, Ross’ longtime friend and podcast partner, provided an encouraging update later in the day. He revealed that doctors were hopeful the procedure successfully removed all of Ross’ cancer.

“Just heard from [Rafael Morffi] that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning!,” Thompson posted. “Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery!”

Heading into surgery, the 73-year-old wrestling icon kept spirits high, posting that he was “ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!”

Ross first shared his diagnosis on May 15. Despite a string of health setbacks in recent years, he made it clear that he has no plans to walk away from the wrestling world. Ross remains committed to his work with AEW, especially when it comes to commentary for their major events.

“I don’t plan on retiring, I plan on getting healthy and getting well and doing something for somebody and we’ll see how that works out,” Ross said.

He also praised AEW leadership for their continued support, saying Tony Khan and the Khan family have been “amazing” to him since he came on board.

WNS wishes Jim Ross all the very best.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy