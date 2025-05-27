×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reportedly Considering Requesting Fans Refrain from Using Profanity at Live Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2025
WWE Reportedly Considering Requesting Fans Refrain from Using Profanity at Live Events

During the May 26, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, fans at the live event directed strong language toward Seth Rollins, chanting “f*ck you Rollins.” Although WWE currently broadcasts on Netflix, the explicit chant was censored from the stream.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the incident and the broader issue of crowd language, noting that WWE has considered ways to manage profanity from the audience.

“People have actually suggested this, of just like making an announcement of, ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s a TV show. It’s going all over the world. We want you to have fun, don’t swear because it’s going to ruin the TV show,’” Meltzer said. “In the past if they had done that, the audience would have then started swearing because they wouldn’t want to be controlled. But I think this audience is mature enough and smart enough and everything like that that if you told them that I think they might be okay with it. That is something that has been suggested, I know that, but they don’t do it so you’re going to have that stuff.”

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy