WWE Reportedly Considering Requesting Fans Refrain from Using Profanity at Live Events

During the May 26, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, fans at the live event directed strong language toward Seth Rollins, chanting “f*ck you Rollins.” Although WWE currently broadcasts on Netflix, the explicit chant was censored from the stream.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the incident and the broader issue of crowd language, noting that WWE has considered ways to manage profanity from the audience.

“People have actually suggested this, of just like making an announcement of, ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s a TV show. It’s going all over the world. We want you to have fun, don’t swear because it’s going to ruin the TV show,’” Meltzer said. “In the past if they had done that, the audience would have then started swearing because they wouldn’t want to be controlled. But I think this audience is mature enough and smart enough and everything like that that if you told them that I think they might be okay with it. That is something that has been suggested, I know that, but they don’t do it so you’re going to have that stuff.”

