NJPW Tamashii Tag Titles to Debut at Cold War Event in New Zealand

NJPW is expanding its presence in the Oceania region by introducing brand-new Tag Team Championship belts for its Tamashii brand.

The first-ever Tamashii Tag Team Champions will be determined in a one-night tournament set for Friday, July 4, at the Cold War event. The show will take place at the Mangere Arts Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Specific matchups for the tournament have yet to be announced.

NJPW described Tamashii’s commitment to tag team wrestling, stating: “In the rich tradition of tag team wrestling in Oceania, TAMASHII’s teams have been the cornerstone of the brand since its inception, with the Pretty Boys (Mark Tui & Richard Mulu), Ungrateful 1’s (Trent Hooper & TJ Illes), Jungle Fury (Johnny Gunn & Bruno Astro) and more being joined recently by the returning Youngblood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima) as they continue their international excursions.”

The announcement highlighted the rising intensity in Tamashii’s tag team division, prompting the creation of championship titles to solidify the top team in the brand. The statement added, “With competition in the tag ranks only intensifying, TAMASHII has now created titles to cement excellence in the brand. The first ever TAMASHII Championships, the inaugural champions will be decided through a one night tournament set to bring red hot action to the New Zealand midwinter!”

Tamashii launched in 2022 as NJPW’s Oceania-based brand, serving as a platform for talent from its New Zealand Dojo, which is overseen by head trainer Bad Luck Fale. This Tag Team Championship marks Tamashii’s first official title. Earlier this year, NJPW held the Oceania Cup tournament, where Jack Bonza emerged as the inaugural winner.

