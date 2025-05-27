×
WWE Announces NXT Great American Bash 2025 Venue and Date

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2025
WWE has officially confirmed more details for the upcoming NXT Great American Bash 2025 premium live event.

The show will take place on Saturday, July 12, at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE revealed in a press release that the event will be held in the afternoon, potentially overlapping with AEW's All In: Texas pay-per-view, which begins at 3 p.m. Eastern. WWE did not disclose the exact start time for Great American Bash.

This marks one of three WWE events scheduled in Atlanta that weekend. Following Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held at the State Farm Arena that evening. The next night, on Sunday, July 13, the same venue will host WWE’s all-women’s Evolution PLE.

Combo tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution go on sale tomorrow, May 28, at 10 a.m. Eastern, with a pre-sale for those tickets already underway. WWE has yet to release ticket information for the Great American Bash event.

In the press release, WWE stated: “Additional information regarding individual tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution and The Great American Bash will be announced at a later date.”

This development follows another example of WWE and AEW scheduling major shows on the same date. Just days ago, NXT Battleground and AEW Double or Nothing took place simultaneously. When asked about this trend during the Double or Nothing post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan remarked:

“It’s pretty consistent. I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett Promotions saw a lot of scheduling that went that way. And I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did.”

