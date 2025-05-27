Freedom Ramsey Departs WWE ID Program After Short Stint

Indie wrestler Freedom Ramsey has officially parted ways with the WWE ID talent development program.

Ramsey shared the news in a heartfelt video on social media, confirming that he is no longer with WWE ID. While he did not disclose the reasons behind his departure, Ramsey reflected positively on his time with the company, emphasizing how much he learned and grew both professionally and personally. He also expressed gratitude for the experience and his excitement for whatever comes next, even if the next step remains uncertain.

“I just wanted to share something: I am no longer with WWE ID,” Ramsey said. “This did not happen publicly, some things are just meant to be handled behind closed doors. I just wanted to keep it real with the fans who have supported me since day one, whether it was in small gyms or in the bright lights.

“WWE has always been a dream of mine. It changed me. Wrestling on WWE Evolve, training at the Performance Center, just meeting everybody I used to see on TV , I learned, I grew, I developed. Now a new chapter begins, and I’m not sure what that looks like yet, but I’m going to come into it with the same hunger that I did when I started professional wrestling. Thank you guys for the support. Thank you for riding with me. This journey is far from over.”

Ramsey signed with WWE ID in November 2024 after his contract was presented at a City Championship Wrestling event in Michigan. A student of Truth Martini and the House of Truth Wrestling School, Ramsey made his WWE in-ring debut alongside fellow ID talent Aaron Rourke in a loss to Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe on the April 30 episode of Evolve.

He later competed in the WWE ID Championship tournament but was eliminated in the opening round. The winners of that tournament have yet to be decided.

WWE ID launched in October 2024 as a new initiative aimed at bridging independent wrestling talent with WWE’s developmental system, offering financial backing, training resources, and a potential path to NXT.

