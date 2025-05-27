AEW Finalized Double or Nothing Main Event Outcome Just Hours Before Show

AEW Double or Nothing came to a close on Sunday night with the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, as “Hangman” Adam Page went head-to-head with Will Ospreay in a high-stakes main event.

According to PWInsider.com, there was considerable internal debate regarding the outcome of the match. The report stated, “There was a lot of back and forth over whether Hangman Page or Will Ospreay should emerge victorious,” with the final decision reportedly not being made until late in the day. Ultimately, Page was chosen to win.

The victory not only redeemed Page’s previous tournament loss but also secured his spot as the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. He is now set to challenge Jon Moxley for the title at All In: Texas on July 12.