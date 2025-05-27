Mick Foley Says MJF Pitched Him Final Match Storyline

Mick Foley recently opened up about a potential final wrestling storyline he discussed with AEW star MJF. Speaking on the “Casual Conversations With The Classic” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he and MJF met in secret to talk through what could have been Foley’s farewell match.

“I had a top secret meeting with MJF about the possibility of having one last match with him, and he laid out like six really solid weeks of storytelling,” Foley shared. The meeting between the two Long Island natives took place at a steakhouse, where they kept things discreet. “Two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse, and we didn’t even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool,” he said.

Foley praised MJF’s pitch, calling it “good” and noting the storyline “could have been a really good six-week program.” However, despite the promising outline, Foley admitted the match does not appear to be happening at this point.

When exploring the idea of a final match, Foley said interest came from a wide range of talents across wrestling promotions. “There was no shortage of guys… it was really from the death match guys to MJF to Karrion Kross like in WWE, there was no shortage of guys who were willing to do that match with me.”

Reflecting on MJF’s strengths, Foley expressed admiration for the AEW star’s skill and professionalism. “He’s so good and such a great Pro that… he would have lifted my game on the microphone. And… we could have probably found a way to work around my weaknesses in the ring… accentuate the positives. And… even if it wasn’t a great match, I bet you, we could have convinced a lot of people it was a great match.”

