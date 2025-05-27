×
Asuka’s WWE Return Still a Long Way Off Amid Injury Recovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2025
It has now been over a year since Asuka last appeared on WWE programming, and it appears fans will be waiting even longer for her comeback.

After losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WWE Backlash in May 2024, Asuka underwent knee surgery to address lingering pain she had been pushing through , including during a European tour where she competed alongside Damage CTRL allies Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai.

According to Fightful Select, Asuka was expected to miss the rest of 2024 and was never seriously considered for a role at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. WWE reportedly did not factor her into any major plans for the event due to the long-term nature of her recovery.

While a return does not appear to be on the immediate horizon, WWE has reportedly been discussing general creative ideas for Asuka’s eventual comeback in recent months. However, there are no confirmed details or a firm timetable for when fans can expect to see “The Empress of Tomorrow” back in action.

In the meantime, her Damage CTRL teammate Kairi Sane recently returned to in-ring competition. Sane took part in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match last week but came up short after being pinned by Rhea Ripley following a Riptide. Sane had been sidelined with a torn ligament in her thumb.

IYO SKY, another member of Damage CTRL, currently holds the WWE Women’s World Championship. The group’s fourth member, Dakota Kai, was released from WWE earlier this month.

