Liv Morgan Returns on WWE Raw and Sparks Tension With Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE RAW this week, rejoining the action as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in dramatic fashion.

Her return came during a backstage segment at The Judgment Day’s clubhouse, where Roxanne Perez was seen cozying up to Dominik Mysterio, offering him chicken nuggets and rubbing his shoulder. That moment was cut short when Morgan burst in with a bold, “Konnichiwa, bitches.” The sudden interruption left Mysterio startled, while Finn Bálor watched the tension unfold with a grin.

Clearly unimpressed, Morgan let them know Raquel Rodriguez had kept her informed of everything while she was away. She told the group she would address the clubhouse situation later, but her immediate priority was speaking to Adam Pearce about entering a Money in the Bank qualifying match. As she walked away, Dominik looked nervous, while Bálor appeared amused, saying, “It’s good to have her back.”

Later in the night, Morgan and Rodriguez ran into Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Kairi Sane backstage. Morgan mocked Sane for her failure to qualify for Money in the Bank and issued a challenge. Sane accepted.

The match was set, but it did not go in Morgan’s favor. As she looked to hit her finishing move, Roxanne Perez ran in and shoved Sane off the top rope. This led to a shouting match between Perez and Rodriguez at ringside, leaving Morgan distracted. Sane capitalized and rolled Morgan up for the win after countering Oblivion.

Angered by the loss, Morgan stormed back to the Judgment Day clubhouse and immediately blamed Rodriguez. Mysterio claimed he had not even watched the match, but Morgan dismissed him and placed the blame squarely on Rodriguez. She then stormed off, prompting Dominik to chase after her, while Bálor looked delighted at the clear cracks forming between the tag team champions.