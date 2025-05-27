×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Liv Morgan Returns on WWE Raw and Sparks Tension With Raquel Rodriguez

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2025
Liv Morgan Returns on WWE Raw and Sparks Tension With Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE RAW this week, rejoining the action as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in dramatic fashion.

Her return came during a backstage segment at The Judgment Day’s clubhouse, where Roxanne Perez was seen cozying up to Dominik Mysterio, offering him chicken nuggets and rubbing his shoulder. That moment was cut short when Morgan burst in with a bold, “Konnichiwa, bitches.” The sudden interruption left Mysterio startled, while Finn Bálor watched the tension unfold with a grin.

Clearly unimpressed, Morgan let them know Raquel Rodriguez had kept her informed of everything while she was away. She told the group she would address the clubhouse situation later, but her immediate priority was speaking to Adam Pearce about entering a Money in the Bank qualifying match. As she walked away, Dominik looked nervous, while Bálor appeared amused, saying, “It’s good to have her back.”

Later in the night, Morgan and Rodriguez ran into Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Kairi Sane backstage. Morgan mocked Sane for her failure to qualify for Money in the Bank and issued a challenge. Sane accepted.

The match was set, but it did not go in Morgan’s favor. As she looked to hit her finishing move, Roxanne Perez ran in and shoved Sane off the top rope. This led to a shouting match between Perez and Rodriguez at ringside, leaving Morgan distracted. Sane capitalized and rolled Morgan up for the win after countering Oblivion.

Angered by the loss, Morgan stormed back to the Judgment Day clubhouse and immediately blamed Rodriguez. Mysterio claimed he had not even watched the match, but Morgan dismissed him and placed the blame squarely on Rodriguez. She then stormed off, prompting Dominik to chase after her, while Bálor looked delighted at the clear cracks forming between the tag team champions.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy