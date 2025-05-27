Muhammad Hassan Reflects on Powerful “Dark Side of the Ring” Experience

Former WWE star Muhammad Hassan remains one of the most talked-about figures in the company's history due to the controversy that surrounded his character. In a recent conversation with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Hassan opened up about his experience filming for Dark Side of the Ring, an episode he now considers one of the most meaningful moments of his post-wrestling life.

Reflecting on the process, Hassan spoke about the intensity of the filming environment and how it ultimately became a deeply personal experience.

“The thing I remember most from it was like the camera is literally right here in your face, even though the angle doesn’t really demonstrate that, because it looks like it’s a little bit more distant. I remember just eventually feeling so comfortable and having that conversation that when I saw the screener, I sat there just looking at the TV for like 10 minutes, maybe not that long, but my wife’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ It was surreal to see that part of my life played out in story form and to be so proud of it. They did a great job. So it was definitely one of the better decisions I’ve made, probably second to doing the interview with you over 10 years ago.”

Hassan praised the direction of the episode, noting that the production team made a deliberate decision not to center the story solely on the controversy. Instead, they chose to highlight Marc Copani, the man behind the Muhammad Hassan character.

“So Dark Side really did a great job of selling me on the what-if storylines that it could be. Like, ‘We’re not gonna do this. We’re gonna do this. We’re not gonna focus on just the controversy.’ What it ultimately evolved into is, ‘We’re gonna focus on the human being behind the controversy and how that affected you, not only as a person, but your career and what you’ve done post wrestling. I was hooked after that, and the people over there are just all so friendly and so great. They’re just so accommodating, and it was such a fun day to go over. I worked with three guys, cameramen, two of the producers just kind of getting set up, and the interview was like six or seven hours,” Muhammad Hassan said.