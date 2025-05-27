Hulk Hogan Spends Memorial Day Weekend With Governor DeSantis in Tampa

One of the most iconic names in professional wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, recently spent his Memorial Day weekend in Tampa, Florida, and made headlines for the company he kept.

Taking to Facebook, Hogan shared a photo and message about how he spent part of the weekend. The Hulkster revealed he spent time with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey, and their children. Hogan expressed his gratitude for the experience and honored the meaning behind Memorial Day.

“Had an incredible start to Memorial Day weekend hangin’ with Governor Ron DeSantis, his amazing wife Casey, and their great kids! Always an honor to spend time with a true patriot who served this country. Much love to all the brave men and women who’ve sacrificed for our freedom! Let’s never forget what this weekend’s all about, brother! at Hogan’s Hangout,” Hogan wrote.

WWE had a packed weekend schedule in Tampa, beginning with SmackDown on Friday night, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event, and wrapping up with NXT Battleground on Sunday. Governor DeSantis was also in attendance for Saturday night’s WWE show, making it a star-studded occasion in his home state.