×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Rick Derringer, musician responsible for Hulk Hogan's "Real American" and the Demolition theme song, Passes Away

Posted By: James Walsh on May 27, 2025
Rick Derringer, musician responsible for Hulk Hogan's "Real American" and the Demolition theme song, Passes Away

Terrible news for fans of classic rock and pro wrestling. Rick Derringer has died. 

Rick Derringer was the musician responsible for putting together the theme song "Real American" for the original WWF The Wrestling Album in 1985. The song was intended for Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham but was ultimately used by Hulk Hogan. Derringer returned for the WWF Piledriver album in 1988 doing the Demolition theme song and a re-recording of his Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo hit from the 70's that featured a music video on the VHS release that featured Rick rocking out in front of a high school class and a reserved female teacher who ends up shaking her stuff dancing on top of the teachers desk by the end.

The music video for "Real American" was played often on MTV during the mid 1980's and even was subject to the Beavis and Butthead treatment in the mid 1990's. 

Hulk Hogan has taken "Real American" and made it his business. He recently announced that "Real American Freestyle Wrestling" is on the way and that the "Real American" brand is attempting to acquire Hooters. 

Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi brought this news to my attention on Facebook. 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy