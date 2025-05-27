Rick Derringer, musician responsible for Hulk Hogan's "Real American" and the Demolition theme song, Passes Away

Terrible news for fans of classic rock and pro wrestling. Rick Derringer has died.

Rick Derringer was the musician responsible for putting together the theme song "Real American" for the original WWF The Wrestling Album in 1985. The song was intended for Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham but was ultimately used by Hulk Hogan. Derringer returned for the WWF Piledriver album in 1988 doing the Demolition theme song and a re-recording of his Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo hit from the 70's that featured a music video on the VHS release that featured Rick rocking out in front of a high school class and a reserved female teacher who ends up shaking her stuff dancing on top of the teachers desk by the end.

The music video for "Real American" was played often on MTV during the mid 1980's and even was subject to the Beavis and Butthead treatment in the mid 1990's.

Hulk Hogan has taken "Real American" and made it his business. He recently announced that "Real American Freestyle Wrestling" is on the way and that the "Real American" brand is attempting to acquire Hooters.

Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi brought this news to my attention on Facebook.