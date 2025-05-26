WWE Monday Night Raw Results - May 26, 2025

On tonight's Monday Night RAW - two Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches pitting Dragon Lee, Chad Gable & Penta against one another, as well, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins & Finn Bálor square off to qualify for MitB, Rusev looks to crush Akira Tozawa, The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defend their WWE Tag Team Titles when they face off against The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) and The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix!

The show opens with clips from Saturday Night's Main Event.

We then see Jey Uso walking backstage, Lyra Valkyria, Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh are also shown arriving.

Seth Rollins' music blares through the arena and Rollins makes his way to the ring with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Heyman starts off by introducing his new faction. Heyman compares Breakker to The Terminator and says Breakker is the future of the industry. Heyman then moves his attention to Bronson Reed. The crowd chats for CM Punk and Heyman says Punk isn't here and that's all thanks to Bronson Reed. Heyman says Reed is a top tier talent and that he's a violent man in a PG era. Heyman talks about Reed's hunger and talks about how Reed attacked Rollins in the past and the damage he did to Rollins doesn't compare to any fight Rollins has been in. He then tells everyone that Rollins has made sacrifices for the company's future. Heyman showers Rollins with compliments and asks everyone to acknowledge Rollins. Rollins takes the mic from Heyman and waits a few moments before addressing Tampa. He says that this is his vision and the way forward and how to establish security for the company. To dominate with power. Rollins says he's done exactly what he said he'd do. Rollins talks about how they all sang his song and now Tampa is swearing at him. Rollins says he's the only person who is capable of leading the company to the future and he is the only one who can wield this power. He calls out CM Punk and Sami Zayn for getting in his way but Punk found out on Saturday what happens when you underestimate him. He says Zayn will find this out tonight and Rollins has found a way to control the fate of WWE Championships. He says he will qualify for Money in the Bank and he will win the contract and will cash in the contract when he wants, where he wants and on whom he wants. And this is complete domination. Rollins drops the mic and everyone else's the ring.

Match 1 - Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Penta -vs- Dragon Lee -vs- Chad Gable

The bell rings and Penta and Lee team up and kick Gable down and start stomping him in the corner. Penta now pushes Lee and Lee pushes him back and decide to go back for Gable. Gable is sent out for the ring and Penta rolls up Lee for a near fall. Lee and Penta go at it, Lee hits a flipping headscissor and then kicks Penta in the face in the corner. Gable runs in and gets kicks by Lee. Lee kicks Penta and runs at Gable who catches Lee and slams him down with a back suplex. Gable suplexes Penta and hits a bridging plex on Lee and covers for two. Penta punches Gable and kicks him down to the mat. Penta lifts both Lee and Gable and drops them in a piledriver slam. Penta flips out of the ring and lands on both Lee and Gable and we cut to commercial.

Back on RAW, Gable pummels Penta in the corner. Lee is nowhere to be seen and Gable slaps Penta into a headlock and snapmares him. Gable gets Penta in an armlock and Penta powers out of it. Gable and Penta are outside the ring and Gable slams Penta into the announce desk. Vikingo is in the crowd and he stares down Gable. Lee flies out of the ring and splashes onto Penta and this allows Gable to attack Vikingo. Back in the ring, Penta and Gable trade chops. Lee comes in and kicks Gable and Penta kicks Lee. Lee hits a poisonrana on Penta and powerbombs Gable and covers him for a two count. Lee goes to slam down Penta but Penta fights out and lifts up Lee. Gable comes from behind and German Suplexes both Penta and Lee. Gable climbs the ropes and moonsaults onto Penta and covers him for a near fall. Lee runs at Gable and Gable throws Lee into the turnbuckles. Vikingo runs up and kicks Gable, busting Gable open, allowing Lee to stomp on Gable and Lee now walks into a Mexican Destroyer by Penta. Penta hits The PentaDriver on Gable and gets the win.

Winner: Penta

The Judgement Day is backstage in their clubhouse. Roxanne Perez comes in and offers Dominik Mysterio some nuggets and starts massaging his shoulders. Liv Morgan comes in and Perez goes to introduce herself but Morgan tells her to shhh. Morgan asks what's been going on, and then says Raquel Rodriguez has been telling her what's going on and she'll address that stuff later. Morgan and Rodriguez leave and Carlito tells Mysterio to not eat Perez' nuggets.

Natalya, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa are hanging out backstage prepping Tozawa for his upcoming match. We also see Rusev strutting around backstage.

A Memorial Day video narrated by Cody Rhodes plays paying tribute to the veterans.

Match 2: Akira Tozawa w/Maxxine Dupri -vs- Rusev

Tozawa goes after Rusev at the bell. Rusev throws Tozawa and gets him on the apron. Tozawa kicks Rusev and then splashes down on Rusev. Rusev slams down Tozawa and then kicks him. Tozawa gets slapped in The Accolade and taps out.

Winner by Submission: Rusev

After the match, Rusev doesn't let go of the hold and Sheamus comes out to make the save. Rusev lets go of the hold and Sheamus gets in the ring and they stare each other down. Rusev walks away and leaves the ring, while eyes are still locked on Sheamus.

Cathy Kelley talks to Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer and they plug their Netflix shows. Kreischer quickly leaves after plugging his show. As Segura is talking Kreischer marks out over The War Raiders.

Sami Zayn is pissed backstage and Uso asks him why he's pissed and what he would have done. It would have been 1 on 3 - Uso tells Zayn to win his Qualifier and that Uso has Zayn's back.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The New Day(c) (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) -vs- The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) -vs- The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed)

The War Raiders attack both teams and all hell breaks loose. The Creeds are slammed and sent out of the ring. The New Day is thrown out too and Erik body slams Ivar off the apron onto everyone outside. Back in the ring, Erik and Ivar double team Kingston and Julius Creed runs in and takes out Ivar. Erik gets beaten up by both The New Day and The Creed Brothers outside the ring. Erik is slammed into the steel steps by all four and The Creeds and New Day celebrate in the ring as we cut to commercial.

Back on RAW, Kingston has Erik on the mat and kicks him in the face. Erik strikes Kingston with some punches and Kingston kicks Erik and tags in Woods. Woods jumps onto Erik's neck hanging him up on the ropes. Woods hits Erik with an elbow and Erik connects with a punch on Woods and both men are laid out. Ivar and Julius are tagged in. Ivar takes out everyone from the opposing teams. Ivar sits on Julius and knocks Woods, Kingston and Brutus out of the ring, Julius rolls out too and Ivar gets on the top turnbuckle and Kingston kicks him down. Erik knocks down Kingston and in the ring Brutus sits Erik on the top rope and Erik punches him down to the mat. Julius runs up the corner and superplexes Erik. Ivar splashes Woods after Woods connects with an elbow on Erik. All six men are laid out. Erik punches Kingston, Ivar takes out The Creed Brothers and Woods. Woods takes down Erik. Kingston and Brutus knocks Ivar out of the ring. Brutus hits a Brutus Ball on Erik. Ivar beats up Kingston outside the ring. In the ring, Woods rolls up Julius to retain.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: The New Day

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walk by Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Morgan makes fun of Sane for not qualifying for MitB. Sane suggests they have a match tonight.

Jey Uso comes out from the crowd to the ring. Uso YEETed during the break so we start right with his in ring promo. He says it's been a busy week. Logan Paul got yeeted on, John Cena almost got yeeted on and then Gunther's music hits and he makes his way out. Gunther says he's out here because congratulations are due and he congratulates Uso for his 15 year career. Secondly, he congratulates Uso for successfully defending his title on Saturday. Gunther says Uso's title reign is longer than he expected. Gunther says Uso has his hands full with a lot of drama but he's always there for his friends. Great quality for a human being but a terrible one for a great champion. He tells Uso that Uso isn't a great champion and tells Uso he was a great champ because Gunther only cares about himself. He tells Uso he is taking back his championship. Uso asks Gunther if he's done, because Uso is done. He says he's done listening to the naysayers and he's done with everyone with fake loyalty. He has friends and family who fight for each other. Uso gives Gunther permission to judge him. He says what Gunther is fighting for is less than what he is fighting for. He says he isn't overlooking Gunther, but at the end of the day, he's fighting for the WWE Universe. He then tells Gunther that he'll make Gunther tap out again and drops his mic and leaves.

Match 4: Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Kairi Sane

We get the bell and the women lock up. Morgan pushes Sane and slams her down to the mat. Morgan kicks Sane and stomps her in the corner. Morgan batters Sane against the turnbuckle and Sane starts giving Morgan some chops and then punches her in the corner. Sane comes off the top rope and Morgan runs away. Sane hits a headscissors on Morgan and then punches Morgan against the ropes sending her out of the ring. On the apron Sane goes to kick Morgan but misses. Morgan hits a sunset flip powerbomb off the apron to the mats outside the ring and we cut to commercial break.

Back to RAW, Moviestar Morgan has Sane in a headlock and Sane gets back on her feet and elbows Morgan. Morgan slams down Sane and covers her for two. Morgan goes for the Three Amigos but Sane counters on the third suplex. Sane hits Morgan with a spear. Sane takes down Morgan with some cross bodies and then hits a basement blockbuster on Morgan. Sane hits a running forearm and climbs the ropes. Sane hits a flying forearm and covers Morgan for a near fall. Sane gets Morgan in a leglock crab submission hold. The hold is broken and Sane punches Morgan and runs into a double boot by Morgan. Morgan hits a middle rope codebreaker and covers Sane for a two count. Morgan kicks Sane and tries for Oblivion but misses. Sane punches Morgan and hits a running forearm and covers for two. Morgan rolls up Sane and gets a two count. Morgan hits a backstabber on Sane and Sane tries to roll up Morgan but it gets botched and we get a two count. Sane climbs the ropes and Roxanne Perez pushing Sane off the top rope as Rodriguez has the ref distracted. Rodriguez and Perez argue outside the ring and in the ring, Sane rolls up Morgan after miss Oblivion and gets the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

After the match, Morgan sends daggers at Perez as Rodriguez consoles Morgan. Both Morgan and Rodriguez glare at Perez from the ring.

A video promo for Rhea Ripley plays where she talks about coming out victorious at Money in the Bank.

Lyra Valkyria walks backstage and we find out she's going to be live next.

Backstage, Liv Morgan argues with Roxanne Perez while the rest of The Judgement Day stand around. She tells Rodriguez that Rodriguez is the veteran and she should have done better. Morgan and Dominik Mysterio leave as Rodriguez is shocked and in disbelief as she said it was Perez' fault.

Lyra Valkyria makes her way out to the ring. Valkyria says she wishes she had new news but instead she is here to discuss Becky Lynch's rematch with her at Money in the Bank. She says she's beaten Lynch twice and has nothing left to prove. She says she didn't feel satisfaction when she beat Lynch. Valkyria says Lynch needs to be humbled as she's delusional. Valkyria calls Lynch a rat for playing dirty in their last match so it's personal this time. Valkyria says she will hurt Lynch and break Lynch's ego at Money in the Bank. Becky Lynch makes her way out. Lynch tells Valkyria that Valkyria cost her her opportunity. Lynch says she won the night and Valkyria made it personal. Lynch says people only know about Valkyria because of her and Valkyria says they know about her because she beat Lynch. Lynch suggests a stipulation. If Valkyria beats her she won't ever challenge Valkyria for her title again. Lynch says when Valkyria beat her the first time, Lynch raised Valkyria's hand and when Lynch wins at Money in the Bank, Valkyria will have to do the same for her. Valkyria agrees.

Backstage, Karrion Kross and Scarlett approach Sami Zayn. Kross points out the mess Zayn is in for not taking Rollins' offer. Kross tells Zayn he won't win the title.

Match 5 - Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman -vs- Sami Zayn -vs- Finn Bálor

At the bell, Zayn attacks Rollins as Bálor sits back. Zayn tosses Rollins out of the ring and Bálor attacks Zayn. Zayn suicide dives out onto Rollins and Bálor runs out and attacks Zayn on the rampway. Back in the ring, Bálor punches Zayn and chops him. Zayn fights back and punches out Bálor in the corner. Rollins comes in and takes down Zayn and starts punching him. Bálor then hits Rollins and chops Zayn. He then chops Rollins in the corner and Rollins fights out it. Bálor hits a DDT and neckbreaker at the same time on both Zayn and Rollins. Bálor covers both men and they kick out and we get a commercial.

Back to RAW, Bálor punches Zayn in the center of the ring. Zayn suplexes Bálor and Rollins comes in the ring and he and Zayn go at. Zayn punches Rollins on the turnbuckles and then Zayn knocks Bálor back outside the ring and sends Rollins out of the ring too. Zayn hits a sitting springboard moonsault on Bálor and Rollins outside of the ring. Rollins and Zayn are in the ring and Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow on Zayn and covers him for a near fall. Rollins chops at Zayn in the corner and then sits him on the ringpost and chops him some more. Zayn punches Rollins off the ropes, Bálor hits Zayn and Zayn gets rid of Bálor. Rollins runs up the ropes and Zayn punches him and then hits a sunset flip powerbomb off the top rope and covers Rollins for two. Bálor throws Zayn out of the ring and then attacks Rollins. Rollins tries to pedigree Bálor but can't and then tries to pedigree Zayn but can't. Bálor sling blades Rollins and goes for the Coup Des Grace on Zayn but Zayn stops him and hits a superplex on Bálor and Rollins comes off the other corner and hits a frog splash on everyone and we cut to commercial.

We are back, all three men take turns punching each other on their knees. Zayn and Rollins get to their feet first and Bálor follows suit. The men all knock each other down again, Rollins gets up first and kicks Zayn several times. Rollins suggests he and Bálor team up against Zayn. Bálor and Rollins sit Zayn on the top rope and Zayn tries to fight out of it. Zayn knocks both Rollins and Bálor and jumps off the top rope and Rollins tries to pedigree him but is kicked out of the ring. Bálor hits a sling blade and Rollins breaks the pin and all three men are laid out again. Rollins kicks Bálor and hits a pedigree and covers Bálor for a near fall. Zayn tries to roll up Rollins but it doesn't work. Rollins hits Zayn with a pedigree and is covered but Zayn kicks out. Rollins goes to stomp Zayn and Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb on Rollins and Rollins kicks out of the pin. Rollins and Zayn are laid out in the ring and Bálor has disappeared. Zayn and Rollins exchange punches and Rollins mauls Zayn in the corner. Zayn hits an exploder into the corner on Rollins and then set up for The Helluva Kick, Bálor hits a sling blade on Zayn and then Bálor kicks both men in the corner. Bálor goes for Coup Des Grace and misses, Rollins takes down Bálor and Zayn hits The Helluva kick on Rollins. Zayn goes for the pin but Bron Breakker runs out and breaks the pin. Jey Uso comes out and all hell breaks loose. The all start fighting, Dominik Mysterio runs out with a chair and slides it in the ring for Bálor to use. Rollins instead, curb stomps Bálor into the chair and gets the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match CM Punk's music hits and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed run to the entryway to intercept him. Punk, however, comes out of the crowd and hits GTS on Rollins. Breakker and Reed run back to the ring but Punk retreats in the crowd and celebrates as the show goes off the air.