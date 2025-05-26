Absent WWE Superstar Written Into Tonight’s Raw

WWE appears poised to bring back Liv Morgan very soon, with internal sources confirming she will be re-integrated into storylines imminently. The Women’s Tag Team Champion has not appeared on WWE Raw for around a month, but her absence is expected to end shortly.

Fightful Select has reported that Morgan could make her return as early as the May 26 edition of WWE Raw. Supporting that claim, PWInsider has noted that WWE creative sources have confirmed Morgan is included in plans for tonight’s show.

Her recent time away from the ring was due to filming commitments abroad for the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which also stars Lily James. Morgan is said to have returned home last weekend after completing her role in the project.

