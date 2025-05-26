×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Absent WWE Superstar Written Into Tonight’s Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 26, 2025
Absent WWE Superstar Written Into Tonight’s Raw

WWE appears poised to bring back Liv Morgan very soon, with internal sources confirming she will be re-integrated into storylines imminently. The Women’s Tag Team Champion has not appeared on WWE Raw for around a month, but her absence is expected to end shortly.

Fightful Select has reported that Morgan could make her return as early as the May 26 edition of WWE Raw. Supporting that claim, PWInsider has noted that WWE creative sources have confirmed Morgan is included in plans for tonight’s show.

Her recent time away from the ring was due to filming commitments abroad for the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which also stars Lily James. Morgan is said to have returned home last weekend after completing her role in the project.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tampa, Florida

May. 26th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy