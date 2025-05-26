×
Chelsea Green’s WWE TV Status Revealed After Broken Nose Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 26, 2025
Chelsea Green’s WWE TV Status Revealed After Broken Nose Injury

Chelsea Green sustained a broken nose during her match with Zelina Vega at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but she is not expected to miss any time on television.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update that Green was injured while taking a 619 from Vega. “Chelsea Green suffered a broken nose from the 619 by Zelina Vega. I don’t expect her off TV at all. It was a clean break,” Meltzer confirmed.

The injury occurred during their WWE Women’s United States Championship match. Vega retained her title after delivering a Code Red from the top rope, but not before an awkward 619 caught Green in the face, causing her to bleed and appear shaken up.

Despite the setback, Green is expected to stay on TV, and fans can likely anticipate her remaining in the title picture.

