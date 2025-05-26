Bronson Reed’s Return Explained: Why WWE Added Him to Seth Rollins’ Group

Bronson Reed’s unexpected comeback at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event sent shockwaves through the arena, as he emerged to join forces with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Now, the reasoning behind his inclusion in the powerful faction has come to light.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why WWE added Reed to the group, citing both strategy and long-term planning. According to Meltzer, Reed strengthens the faction while also serving as a buffer to protect Bron Breakker from unnecessary losses.

“Yeah. I think it adds a dimension, and it makes the group even, it makes them even more of a strong group because also, the other thing with Bronson being there is that, you know, when you have the matches where they have to lose, and they probably won’t be doing much losing early on, but when you have those matches, you don’t have to beat Bron Breakker, who, you know, is obviously someone they have as a WrestleMania main eventer, whereas Bronson Reed is not going to be a WrestleMania main eventer. But, you know, I mean, he’s, he’s very good. He’s very good in his role.”

WWE reportedly views Breakker as a future WrestleMania main event star, so keeping him protected is a key priority. While Reed may not be headed for that same spotlight, he brings physicality and experience that enhances the group’s dynamic and offers them someone reliable who can absorb losses when needed.

Reed, who had been sidelined with an ankle injury since Survivor Series: WarGames, made his return by crashing through a barricade and taking out CM Punk during a tag team match. He then teamed with Rollins and Breakker to unleash a post-match assault on Punk, capped off with his brutal Tsunami splash.

The alliance appears to be more than just a short-term angle, and with the group gaining momentum, their presence in WWE is only expected to grow stronger.

